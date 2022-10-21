15 Stars Who Missed Out on Big MCU Roles

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness blowing the doors to the Multiverse wide open, all bets are off about who could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when. Alongside the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier, we also got Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter from What…If?, while the fan casting of John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic finally came true. It’s obviously got viewers thinking about their own real-life “what ifs” for castings that nearly were.

Over four phases and 14 years, the great and the good of Hollywood have slipped into their spandex to join the MCU. This might be one of the hottest tickets in town, but whether that dream casting doesn’t work out or the stars themselves pass on the part, it’s not for everyone. From suave spies playing Asgardians to a certain Clown Prince of Crime portraying a wily wizard, here are 13 stars who were very nearly cast in the MCU.

Daniel Craig as Thor

We could’ve been shaken and stirred by a very different God of Thunder. That’s if the MCU had gotten its way and cast Daniel Craig as Thor Odinson. While promoting Quantum of Solace, Craig laughed off the idea of playing Thor, however, IESB.net reported (via Screen Rant) he’d been offered the part ahead of Chris Hemsworth spinning his hammer into action.

When asked about the rumored casting, the James Bond actor joked it would be too much of a power trip to play 007 and Thor. Ironically, Craig was also originally slated to play Thor’s brother, Balder the Brave, for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.