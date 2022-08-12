Which Secret Wars Will MCU Phase 6 Adapt?

Apropos of its toybox roots, Secret Wars feels mostly like a kid smashing their toys together, making up the plot as they go along. The story begins with a group of heroes – including the boy members of the Fantastic Four, half of the Avengers, Spider-Man, and most of the X-Men – and a group of villains – ranging from scrubs like the Wrecking Crew and the Lizard to heavy-hitters Dr. Doom, Magneto, and Galactus – transported by a being “from beyond,” creatively dubbed “The Beyonder,” to a place called Battleworld. Battleworld is a world on which people battle. And so the collected heroes and bad guys battle each other for 12 issues and then return to their respective homes.

Now, to be clear – superhero marketing stories are nothing new. 80s kids regularly read stories about Wonder Woman or Spider-Man using their mighty powers to stop petty thieves from stealing Hostess fruit pies. But Shooter insisted not only that Secret Wars be in continuity, but also that it crossed over into The Amazing Spider-Man, The Uncanny X-Men, and other regular issues. In other words, all writers had to pause their stories so that the characters could participate in a toy commercial. To be sure, the story had long-lasting effects on the Marvel Universe, introducing the black Spider-Man costume that would later become Venom and beginning Magneto’s journey from antagonist to leader of the X-Men. But it never could transcend its status as a toy commercial. *

Secret Wars II

Despite its creative shortcomings, Secret Wars was a commercial smash, so much so that Shooter demanded a sequel the following year. Where the first story aspired for little more than selling action figures, Shooter wanted Secret Wars II to be his magnum opus, an existential journey told in the mighty Marvel style. In Secret Wars II, the Beyonder takes human form and walks through the Marvel Earth to learn the meaning of life. Along the way, he shifts his look from a giant bruiser wearing a costume that incorporates elements of the Marvel heroes to a generic white dude with blonde hair to finally, and most bafflingly, a white dude with hair (explicitly) like Michael Jackson and a green leisure suit. In addition to the main nine-part series, Secret Wars II crossed over into almost every Marvel comic published at the time.

Surprisingly, some writers managed to tell impactful tales in their Secret Wars II crossovers. In the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, Chris Claremont crafts a harrowing tale in which the Beyonder kills the titular team, wipes them from existence and then resurrects them with full awareness of the experience. Others fail to live up to such lofty aims, as when Spider-Man has to teach the Beyonder how to pee. Whatever the case, Shooter used Secret Wars II to exercise greater editorial control over monthly books, forcing writers and artists to interrupt their stories for the sake of a crossover.

Secret Wars (2015)

Despite the creatively questionable origin of Secret Wars, the storyline spawned several sequels. In addition to the aforementioned Secret War, there was 2006’s Beyond! In which the Beyonder once again brought heroes and villains to fight in Battleworld. Despite the retread of the plot, the late, great writer Dwayne McDuffie brought his signature wit to the proceedings. Along those lines, Cullen Bunn and Matteo Lolli’s Deadpool’s Secret War from 2016 retells the original story from the meta-textual perspective of the Merc with a Mouth.

But for many, the best version of Secret Wars is the 2015 storyline, written by Jonathan Hickman, drawn by Esad Ribić, and colored by Ive Svorcina. Despite its title, 2015’s Secret Wars owes a greater debt to the other famous crossover from 1984, DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths. Building on the storyline that Hickman began with his run on Fantastic Four and continued in both Avengers and New Avengers, Secret Wars deals with the discovery of “incursions.”