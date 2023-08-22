Marvel Movies Ranked: The Best and Worst MCU Films

It’s true, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has many problems. The visual effects aren’t quite up to standard, and the villain seems like he’s stuck in a much less light-hearted movie, but the main issue with the film is that it forgets what makes Ant-Man work. Scott Lang’s grounded, low stakes adventures are part of why the first two family-focused Ant-Man films are so rewatchable. Taking Scott out of his world and putting him in a strange quantum land where it’s hard to visualize how his size makes an impact on anything just turns this particular tale into something inherently forgettable and disposable.

27. Eternals

Even before it was released into a sluggish pandemic box office landscape, Eternals had an uphill battle. Two and a half hours may sound like a long time, but when you consider the task of introducing ten new characters to the MCU not long after Endgame did such a good job reminding us of how much we love the ones we’ve already got, it’s not very long at all. Chloe Zhao does an admirable job with the time she is given, but inevitably the tale of a family of ancient superpowered individuals and their millennia-long struggle to kind humanity towards a more utopian future is only moderately successful.

26. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Another sequel that appears to be a victim of its predecessor’s popularity, the second Avengers movie is a film divided against itself. Is it a grand adventure about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fighting sentient A.I. or an origin for Vision and the Mind Stone? A stripped down sequel where the team loses its sci-fi toys or a setup for Thor: Ragnarok? It’s all those things and none of them. Ultimately, it’s just a lot of bloated noise where even the snappy Joss Whedon dialogue sounds flat. But hey, at least it teased Cap and Mjolnir.

25. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Ant-Man and the Wasp is by no means a bad film. It’s a sequel packed with laughs and excellent character moments that explores what it’s like for often-sidelined characters like Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, and Hank Pym to focus on the tiny dangers inside our realm while the Avengers are off trying to save the universe, but its arrival between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame shaped it into a frustrating MCU entry that didn’t do much to soothe the need to find some resolution in the larger Infinity Saga, so upon its release it was treated as quite a trifling effort.

Viewed as a fun Disney and Marvel caper that stresses the importance of never giving up on your family, your friends, or even your enemies, Ant-Man and the Wasp is a perfectly fine film to watch on a Saturday afternoon in your pajamas.

24. Thor

Can you believe that Thor was the first Marvel superhero to star in a fourth solo movie? Not even Iron Man did that. And it all started with the fourth entry in the then-young MCU and the franchise’s first full-blown foray into realms (nine of them to be exact) beyond this little blue ball we’re doing our best to destroy.