Best Free Movie Apps: The Top Streaming Sites for iPhone, Android and Desktop

Let’s be honest, it’s a weird time out there in the world of streaming movies. As the major streamers continue to mess around with their apps and libraries, adding ad-tiers or changing their names to nonsense words that have nothing to do with the brand, they’re also charging more for less. As Netflix, Max, and Amazon Prime decrease in value, free streaming services become a better deal.

But just because you’re not shelling out any cash doesn’t mean that you want a terrible experience. If you know where to look, you can find hundreds of movies available online, completely for free. And no, I’m not referring to those sketchy sites you used to visit in college. I’m talking about services that let you watch full-length movies completely for free. Sure, you’ll need to watch a few ads to get the movies, but that’s a small price to pay for a world of entertainment brought directly to your computer, tv, or phone.

So here are the ten best free movie apps, whether you’re watching on iOS, Android, or your desktop.

Crackle

One of the oldest free streaming services on the internet, Crackle was launched as Grouper in 2004, a year before even YouTube hit cyberspace. Even after Crackle’s association with Sony has ended, the service still boasts a robust library from a wide range of genres. On Crackle, you can watch the Tobe Hooper animal attack movie Crocodile and the slasher classic Black Christmas, Boon Joon-Ho’s excellent crime drama Mother, and the inexplicable Sam Raimi/Coen Brothers collaboration Crimewave. Fans of tv will find equally varied fare, ranging from cult classics like Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and NewsRadio to originals such as Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story and wrestling show Heroes Of Lucha Libre. And all that it costs you is time to watch a few ads.