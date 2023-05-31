The Most Controversial Movie Characters of the 1990s

For this list, we’re looking less at movies that caused controversy and more at characters who were controversial. That means that we’re leaving off something like Larry Clark’s exploitative Kids or Oliver Stone’s conspiracy thriller JFK, as there isn’t much controversy about the characters in the former (we agree they’re all brats) and the latter is more controversial for its theory. Instead, here are ten of the characters whose decisions still baffle us, decades later.

Catherine Tramell (Basic Instinct, 1992)

During the 1980s, filmmakers turned to the cinema of the 1950s to embrace or reject the family values and austerity of the Reagan and Thatcher administrations. But in the 90s, they embraced film noir, a genre populated with morally ambiguous characters, especially the Femme Fatale. Characters such as Double Indemnity’s Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck) and The Big Heat’s Debby Marsh (Gloria Grahame) presented temptations for the dubious men at the center of their movies. 1990s erotic thrillers resurrected the Femme Fatale, especially the infamous Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct, directed by Dutch provocateur Paul Verhoeven.

Basic Instinct stars Michael Douglas as Nick Curran, a sleazy detective who falls for the prime suspect in a murder case. Played with total control and aplomb by Sharon Stone, Tramell shocked viewers then, as it likely shocks the sex-averse audiences of today. She completely owns her sexuality, even as the movie tries to make female desire into something mysterious and scary. Nowhere is that more evident than in the infamous interrogation scene, in which a gone-commando Tramell uncrosses her legs to reveal herself to the interrogators and the audience. Stone has since revealed that the nudity was against her will, something that Verhoeven seems to corroborate during his Total Recall commentary, but none of that apprehension appears on screen, making Tramell all the more troubling.

William “D-Fens” Foster (Falling Down, 1993)

Look, we’ve all been frustrated at McDonalds. We’ve all felt powerless in the face of our capitalist dystopia. But most of us know better than to bully some minimum wage worker following policies they didn’t create, let alone to pull a gun to demand breakfast. And yet, that’s exactly what William Foster does in Falling Down, the black comedy from Joel Schumacher (he did more than Batman & Robin, okay?). Played by a rare unfabulously-coiffed Michael Douglas, Foster sees himself as an average guy who’s tired of being pushed around and is ready to push back.

It’s easy to see why so many would take Foster’s side (and they did). Like his spiritual successor the Joker, Foster lives in a society that pretends to be civilized. But like the Joker, Foster directs most of his anger at those who do not enjoy the same privileges granted him, a straight white cis man in America. While Foster does stab a white supremacist, his primary antagonists are minorities, people of lower class, and women. Even if the movie frames his behavior as deplorable, it’s hard not to see Foster as a model for many similar men today who regularly commit mass shootings in America.

Meredith Johnson (Disclosure, 1994)

Closing out the Michael Douglas hat trick is Disclosure, a tech thriller with something to say. Namely, it wants to say that men are the real victims of workplace sexual harassment. Based on a novel by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton and directed by Barry Levinson (you young whipper-snappers know him as the father of Euphoria creator Sam), Disclosure wraps its corporate espionage plot around a story that tries to make sexual harassment sexy – if it’s happening to a man.