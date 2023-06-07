The Best Courtroom and Lawyer Movies Ever

The man, Tom Robinson, is being tried in front of an all-Caucasian male jury, who are unable to see past their prejudices and realize Tom’s innocence. Before the movie even gets to those stages, a lynch mob tries to kill Tom in jail. This is not a movie you will soon forget, and of course it has a message to deliver, but it’s a powerful one that is consistently reassessed. Peck’s performance has also become synonymous with the character of Atticus Finch in the many decades since the film’s release. If you’re looking for a real classic of the courtroom genre, you should arguably start here.

A Few Good Men

Before Sports Night and The West Wing helped us understand that most of Aaron Sorkin’s characters all kinda talk the same, this 1992 adaptation of his Broadway play A Few Good Men was a revelation in character building and dialogue, most of which transpires during court proceedings.

In the Rob Reiner-directed flick, Tom Cruise is at the top of his game as lawyer and JAG Corps Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, who would rather plea bargain relentlessly than bother building a case. But when two men are court-martialed and charged with the murder of a fellow Marine, he is dragged into a trial that will either expose a violent extrajudicial punishment and the people behind it, or destroy his career in the attempt. As Kaffee questions a star-studded cast of characters under oath until a final showdown with a scene-chewing Jack Nicholson, you will be on the edge of your seat.

My Cousin Vinny

Far from the seriousness of A Few Good Men but no less earnest about the consequences of innocent people jailed for crimes they did not commit, My Cousin Vinny features tour de force performances from both Scorsese favorite Joe Pesci as ambulance chaser Vinny Gambini, and Marisa Tomei, who would win an Academy Award for a rare comedic role as Pesci’s fiancée, Mona Lisa Vito.

When two college kids drive through Alabama and stop at a convenience store they have no idea that following their brief visit a robbery and murder will be carried out at the same store. The crimes are pinned on the pair with circumstantial evidence, and it’s up to the boys’ fish-out-of-water cousin from Brooklyn to rescue them in court. Vinny is completely out of his element, but as the case comes together the film fills to the brim with unforgettable moments and characters, resulting in one of the most wholesome courtroom movies of all time.

Anatomy of a Murder

Jimmy Stewart is in fine form in this courtroom melodrama that pits his jaded, small town former District Attorney Paul Biegler against its current DA, who also happens to have a high-powered prosecutor from the Attorney General’s office at his heel. The two meet in court over the murder of an innkeeper by a US Army Lieutenant who says the innkeeper raped his wife.