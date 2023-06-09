The Best Cyberpunk Movies (That Aren’t Blade Runner)

Total Recall (1990)

As demonstrated by Blade Runner’s continuing influence, Philip K. Dick remains the most important figure in cyberpunk, at least in film. So it’s no surprise that another adaptation of his work would appear on this list. But when We Can Remember It For You Wholesale made it to the big screen, it came through the decidedly skewed perspective of Dutch director Paul Verhoeven. Even with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead as construction worker/superspy Quaid, Total Recall plays not just as a thrilling action movie, but also social satire.

In other hands (preferably not those of Len Wiseman), Total Recall could play like a straight-forward cyberpunk movie about a blue-collar guy caught up in an espionage plot involving corrupt forces on Mars. But with Arnold as the lead and Verhoeven behind the camera, the movie feels like an action movie parody. And yet, its portrayal of weird science keeps the film firmly in cyberpunk territory, with its images of a malfunctioning loud lady disguise, Arnold’s eyes bugging out on Mars, and, of course, mutant resistance leader Kuato.

Strange Days (1995)

Part of Blade Runner’s appeal comes not just from its futuristic setting, but also its noir structure. Replicant or not, Harrison Ford’s Deckard felt just like the latest in a long line of gumshoes that traced back to Mike Hammer and Sam Spade. No character on this list continues this tradition better than Strange Days’s protagonist, former cop Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes), purveyor of black market SQUIDs — electronic devices that record a person’s experiences to be downloaded and experienced by another. When Lenny’s former girlfriend Faith (Juliette Lewis) records incriminating information on her SQUID, he and his bodyguard Mace (Angela Bassett) get drawn into a seedy world of crooked cops and desperate crooks.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Kathryn Bigelow, Strange Days sets its sights not 50 or 100 years in the future, but only four, taking place on New Year’s Eve, 1999. By narrowing the gap between the movie’s setting and release, Bigelow can make a clearer connection between her world and ours, and not just in terms of technology. Its vision of regular people crushed by the police and those in power continues to ring true today.

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

First of all, we’re talking about the 1995 anime film Ghost in the Shell, not the 2017 live-action movie in which American-Danish actor Scarlett Johansson played Japanese woman Motoko Kusanagi. Directed by Mamoru Oshii and written by Kazunori Itō, Ghost in the Shell initially seems to take a top-down approach to its cyberpunk world of 2029, following Major Kusanagi of the police force Public Security Section 9 as she looks for a hacker called the Puppet Master. But as the plot unfolds, the Major learns that neither she nor the law she fights to uphold are what they seemed to be.

While the technologically-messy world of Ghost in the Shell certainly fits the “cyber” part of the genre’s name, the punk aspect isn’t immediately apparent. After all, the movie is about a supercop, which is about as far away from punk as you can get. But by exposing the corruption inherent in even these well-orchestrated worlds, Ghost in the Shell makes a call for anarchy, which certainly earns it punk credentials.