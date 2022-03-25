Oscars: 15 Years of Best Picture Winners Ranked

What does it mean to be “an Oscar movie?” While folks are mostly aware of the term (and its often negative connotations), the type of movie that actually wins laurels and accolades from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is always in flux. When the institution launched its first ceremony in 1929, the Oscars were initially seen as a way to build hype for the studios’ wares—an industry agreed-upon publicity stunt. But by the end of the next decade, the prestige that came from being dubbed the “Best Picture of the Year” would often be synonymous with the most successful, an idea which seems pretty foreign in 2022.

Hence in the time since Den of Geek carved out its own little corner of the internet—which is 15 years and counting—the idea of an “Oscar movie” has changed and changed again. When this site began, the Academy was still dominated by the prestige arthouse projects that were often made in Harvey Weinstein’s own image following Saving Private Ryan’s loss to Shakespeare in Love in 1999. It’s arguably the reason that an elevated crowdpleaser like The Dark Knight wasn’t even nominated in 2009. Yet as we’ve puttered on, we’ve seen the Academy embrace genre—be it Get Out, Joker, Mad Max: Fury Road, or even a Guillermo del Toro movie that can be found below—as well as broaden its voting base and taste, leading to the first Best Picture winner in a foreign language.

So yes, despite an “Oscar movie” feeling immutably the same each year, we promise things have changed. And to demonstrate this, we’ve ranked the Best Picture winners from the last 15 years. Enjoy!

*Editor’s Note: Each film is represented by the year they won the Best Picture Oscar, and not the year they were released.