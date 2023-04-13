Renfield Review: Nicolas Cage’s Dracula Puts Blood into Dead Movie

The beginning of the movie is sharp though. As we meet Cage and Hoult’s versions of Dracula and Renfield, the impression is given that these two have let their dysfunction linger since time immemorial. As aforementioned, their faces are superimposed on Lugosi and Frye’s performances, and when a character later asks if the shockingly agile Renfield fought in the war, Hoult asks if the person means the Great War (what they called WWI before it got a sequel). Most of this is established during an amusing if hurried exposition dump by Renfield as he spills his guts to other victims of abuse at an anonymous self-help group. He’s there because after decades of despair, the poor guy is ready to improve his station in life.

We soon learn that means wearing pastel sweaters and filling a chintzy apartment with the contents of an entire IKEA catalog. This is a great setup, particularly as “The Master” is wheezing in the margins, with Cage’s Dracula suffering from obsolescence in the 21st century by hiding in a dingy warehouse and looking closer to Gary Oldman’s more disheveled take on the monster in Uncle Francis’ 1992 version. But slowly, sinisterly, Dracula begins finding victims of his own to rejuvenate his blood after Renfield ghosts him. The patsy thought the boss might fade away if he stopped bringing a fresh supply of victims—plus he’s now enamored with the One Good Cop™ in New Orleans, Rebecca (Awkwafina), who has frequent need of Renfield’s superhuman abilities while chasing a local crime family syndicate that’s corrupted the Big Easy, including mob boss Bellafrancesca (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and her ne’er do well son, Tedward (Ben Schwartz).

If this is beginning to sound a tad cluttered and distracted, just wait until Dracula comes out of his coffin and starts making moves to enter the NOLA gang wars.

At the top of Renfield’s plus column is Cage, who is every bit as magnificent as you imagined after hearing he’s playing Dracula. While etched in Lugosi’s image and iconography, this performance is pure silent era scenery-chewing. With filed teeth and a Cheshire grin that suggests what Lon Chaney Sr. might’ve done with the character if he lived to play him in ‘31, Cage brings a heightened physicality to his monster worthy of the Expressionists. It’s in the same campy key as Cage’s most deranged studio efforts—Face/Off or the Ghost Rider flicks—yet still features a genuine sense of affection about building menace. With Renfield, he acts like the gaslighting husband, but with Renfield’s friends there’s a maximalist nastiness that’s occasionally unsettling.

Hoult, meanwhile, holds his own while extracting some of the same vulnerability he infused to Peter III on Hulu’s The Great. Once again he makes a pathetic character (somehow) not entirely repugnant, even as Renfield repeatedly commits despicable acts. The codependency between him and Cage is perversely funny. It’s also too rarely featured in a movie that seems unable or unwilling to recognize where its assets truly lie.

Whenever Renfield and Dracula are together, the film works. But another way to put that is the movie only is on the right track for about a third of its 93-minute running time. The rest of the pic is an incoherent melange of competing impulses and ideas that suggest McKay, his screenwriters Ryan Ridley and Robert Kirkman, and/or the studio never agreed on what the movie should be. Thus they apparently decided in a committee room that it’ll be many things: a schlocky comedy, a gory action movie where Renfield is constantly called a “hero” by Awkwafina’s Rebecca, even as he pops goons’ heads like they’re water balloons stuffed with red paint, and a dead-on-arrival rom-com between Renfield and Rebecca.