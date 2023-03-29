The Best Scott Adkins Movies to Watch

Wolf Warrior (2015)

Wolf Warrior is one of the biggest films you probably haven’t heard about. It became the highest grossing movie in China at the time, and its sequel, Wolf Warrior 2 (2017) still holds the title as China’s second highest grossing film as of press time. Both films were written by its leading man, former Wushu champion and China’s biggest star, Wu Jing (the current highest grossing film in China is Wu’s The Battle at Lake Changjin from 2021).

Wolf Warrior is a Chinese propagandist epic, which some non-Chinese audiences might find distasteful. However, the advantage of being a propaganda film is the filmmakers had full use of the resources of the People’s Liberation Army. It’s a gun show of a different caliber deploying over 30 real tanks and a variety of military aircraft. Allegedly more than 30,000 rounds were fired during production as well as five real missiles.

But despite all that fire power, it still comes down to a fist (and foot) fight between Wu Jing as Leng Feng, a Chinese special forces soldier, versus Adkins as Tom Cat, a former U.S. Navy SEAL turned mercenary assassin. Because of the overwhelming success of Wolf Warrior, more people in China know Scott Adkins than in North America, and probably Britain too, combined.

Doctor Strange (2016)

This is an outlier of this list. In all the other recommendations, Adkins is the either the main hero or villain. In Doctor Strange, he returns to being a henchman. Mads Mikkelsen plays the lead villain Kaecilius. Adkins is Lucian Aster, one of Kaecilius’ henchman, a zealot of Dormammu. Adkins stands out amongst his accomplices because he’s the only one who gets to wear a muscle shirt robe to show off his pumped-up guns.

Despite all the magical action, Lucian gets to go mano-a-mano with Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) when the zealots attack the New York Sanctum. It’s a gravity defying sequence as magic distorts the architecture, but Adkins gets off one of his signature flying kicks, one akin to what he used against White in Undisputed 2: Last Man Standing. Lucian stabs Strange and would have killed him had not the Cloak of Levitation thwarted him. When Strange seeks help for his stab wound from his ex, Christine Palmer (Rachel Adams), their battle continues in the astral plane at the hospital. That portion of Adkins versus Cumberbatch is more like all the rest of the MCU fights—too effects-laden to stand next to the rest of Adkin’s work—and Strange’s coup de grâce comes from a defibrillator.

Adkins has expressed regret for taking the role of Lucian. In retrospect, he felt that he might have secured a more significant MCU role had he held out longer. He holds a borderline membership to the MCU two-fer club because he also played Weapon XI in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Perhaps someday he could still make that more exclusive three-fer MCU club, because if anyone is built like a superhero, it’s Adkins.