The Black Christmas Movies Are All Great but for Very Different Reasons

A cursory internet search will show that many moviegoers consider the remakes substandard compared to the original. But, of course, neither remake has had enough time to go through the process and reach respectability. Both are products of their time, which disgusted and upset their original audiences… just like the original. All three Black Christmases have their charms and deserve respect as movies that disrespect viewers’ sense of propriety and good taste.

The First Gift: Black Christmas (1974)

Someone watching Black Christmas 1974 for the first time in 2022 might not get the big deal. After all, it follows fairly familiar slasher tropes, complete with a creepy POV cam, a final girl, and outrageous kills. Of course, that’s because Black Christmas instituted those tropes – or at least imported them from Italian gialli. But Black Christmas continues to unnerve today, even as other movies copy its moves. Beyond the tropes that it copies, the original has elements of surrealism and continuing social relevance to ramp up its horror.

The former involves the lack of clarity behind the killings. Early in the movie, the house begins receiving what seem to be obscene prank calls. These can be ably handled by the risqué BARB (Kidder), but as they continue, they grow specific to the point of becoming obscure. The voice on the other line starts shouting “I know what you did Billy!” and screaming “Where’s Agnes? Where’s the baby?”.

You might think that these odd statements set up a mystery that Hussy’s Jess needs to solve. Figure out the mystery of Billy and Agnes and you stop the killer, right? Wrong. We never learn who Billy and Agnes are, nor do we really understand their relationship. The question goes unanswered, making the movie all the more unnerving.

However, Jess connects the killings to her unhinged boyfriend Peter (Dullea). A gifted pianist studying at a conservatory, Peter is given to wild and violent swings in emotion. That range is on display when Peter first learns about Jess’s pregnancy and her plans to get an abortion. He terrorizes her throughout the movie, leading the women and (eventually, when they decide to do something) the police to investigate him for the attacks.

The fact that it’s not Peter, that we only see the killer’s eyeball peering through a doorway as he continues muttering about Billy and Agnes, only cements the movie’s point. Misogyny is not just one bad man, but a systemic problem, a problem that persists far beyond Peter.