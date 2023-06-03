15 Action Movies That Were Ahead of Their Time

Duel (1971)

Film students also know that Steven Spielberg’s big break came courtesy of a cheap TV movie called Duel, but the twin facts that this watershed moment of thriller cinema cost a scant $450,000 and was released in 1971 still turns heads. The Richard Matheson script is already a banger, another gift from an underrated genre writer who helped make both Roger Corman and Rod Serling look good. Spielberg also puts into play an early riff on his Jaws principle: we’re never going to understand what set this mayhem into motion. It’s no mistake that our protagonist is named David Mann and his antagonist is the machine grinding at his heels.

In the film’s roughly hour and a half running time, we never actually see the trucker at the helm of the deadly Peterbilt tanker truck. Legendary stuntman Carey Loftin is the ghost in the machine, offering Mann (Dennis Weaver) occasional glimpses of a sun-leathery arm and a thick boot. The ending is a triumph, a clash that Mad Max director George Miller had to have kept in mind for Max’s earliest years.

Westworld (1973)

Believe it or not, the first use of digital effects in the meat of a movie didn’t happen in Tron or Star Wars. It happened way back in 1973. Michael Crichton’s Westworld was the first to experiment with computerized digital image processing, which turned two minutes of film footage into the pixelated sight of its android aggressor, one-upping Predator with a roughly 15 year head start. Story-wise, this film about a theme park populated by life-like androids was also a capable trial run for Crichton’s blockbuster 1990 novel Jurassic Park.

Lost in the terror of Yul Brynner’s relentless, haywire drive to fulfill his storyline as the ultimate gunslinger is the bleak and still-too-relevant gag that Westworld’s management is initially way more worried about lost park revenue than their wayward homicidal robots. Doesn’t sound too far off from our own reality, does it? Maybe the robots should win.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

John Carpenter didn’t only make horror movies, but all his films do converge on the variety of ways we fear the unknown. His second film, Assault on Precinct 13, is a zombie movie by way of Rio Bravo. A horde of gang members zero in on an understaffed police precinct, intent on getting revenge for a bloody SWAT ambush. The few cops on duty, and an unlucky bus of prisoners, end up having to work together to survive the onslaught.

The composition of the gang is kept vague; a threat largely divorced from racial baggage. But inside the besieged station is a psychodrama of another kind. A Black cop (Austin Stoker) and a white prisoner (Darwin Joston) become unlikely allies, upending old tropes and building their own kind of equality under fire. But Assault on Precinct 13 isn’t just poignant to anyone who watched the horrific footage out of DC during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. It’s a film that, in 1976, foresaw the violent crime wave that haunted American cities during the 1980s. It’s also as ageless as a George A. Romero zombie joint. Within its blood spatters is a searing look at what we can become in the dark.