Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Lets Daniel Radcliffe Make Demented Magic

There are no caricatures in Weird. Rather the characters have been retrofitted into the roles they would have been designated by a VH1 Behind the Music special, although it plays more like an After-School Special. Directed by Naked Gun filmmaker Eric Apel, who works from a script he co-wrote with Yankovic, Weird is far more cartoony than previous rock biopic spoof Walk Hard. But then Weird has more material to work from since Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis were all released since Walk Hard. Each of those films feature problematic parenting, therapeutic reckoning, and enough Oscar-worthy arcs for a Shakespearean epic, plusthree soap operas.

Weird sets the bar far lower, presenting Al’s upbringing as practically Dickensian. Teenage Al (David Bloom) is a shy boy, cowered by his father, Nick (Toby Huss), who lost his hand at his factory job and wants his son to be just like him. In a running gag, no one knows what the factory makes. It may just make men out of little boys who want to squeeze a noise-box all day. Al is indulged by his mother, Mary (Julianne Nicholson), who encourages her son to listen to his father and “stop being who you are and doing the things you love.” Coming off the role of Marylin Monroe’s mother in Blonde, Nicholson’s Mary is a textured character. One minute she is tucking little Al to bed with the less-than-reassuring coo of “Don’t let the bed bugs give you night terrors,” the next she is paying a traveling salesman for a, strictly forbidden, accordion.

The instrument is a character, and the one which gets in the most trouble. It functions allegorically. Al first puts it on like he’s having a coming out party. It is also used as a historical metaphor when Al whips it out in Miami in the film’s Jim Morrison appropriation. Accordions are obscene in the way early rock and roll was offensive below the waist.

The devil’s squeeze box and the fame it brings get twisted into the expected clichés of cinematic rock star indulgence and redemption. The film begins with a take-off of Forrest Gump’s catchphrase: “Life is like a parody of your favorite songs.” But there’s no chocolate in Weird Al’s box, just a foldable noisemaker. In the film, Yankovic makes almost as big a noise as Elvis or the Beatles.

Appel and Yankovic rewrite history as blatantly as a joke in one of Weird Al’s songs. The strength of the humor lies in its attention to nonsensical detail. Yankovic really did record “My Bologna” in a bathroom for the acoustics. But he probably didn’t ruin a perfectly good lunch by writing it after hearing the Knack’s “My Sharona” as he was making sandwiches for his friends.

One of the highlights is the origin story of “Another One Rides the Bus.” It takes place at a party thrown by Wilson’s Dr. Demento, with fringe artist guests. Famed DJ Wolfman Jack (Jack Black) sets the punchline, but John Deacon’s understated cameo steals the scene. He is the bass player from Queen, after all. Andy Warhol (Conan O’Brien) sees the potential, and gives Al about 15 minutes.