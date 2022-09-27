MST3K Season 13 is Embracing the Chaos

As explained by producer Matt McGinnis in the live chat, the team discovered, only after the fact, that the cut of Santos in the Treasure of Dracula they’d received was a colorized European release of the Mexican film – one that had substantial gratuitous nudity added. Meanwhile, some of MST3K’s robots were lost in shipping. The signature movie sign miniatures of sliding doors were replaced with printed posterboard. Pivoting to green screen composites instead of in-camera work came with a learning curve.

But none of the above seemed to faze the team; everything was openly shared with viewers, all with a shrug and laugh. McGinnis even referred to the white dot that invaded the screen as MST3K’s newest breakout character. In fact, until the official premiere in May, the on-demand version of “Santo” kept the white dot and the (significantly shortened) technical problems. Call it a badge of dishonor.

Embracing the chaos has been a part of Mystery Science Theater 3000 since its earliest days on KTMA, a humble UHF station in Minnesota, all the way through two seasons on streaming juggernaut Netflix. Because regardless of the network, the hosts, or the shake-ups behind the scenes, there will always be Mads tormenting some hapless jumpsuit with “the worst motion picture wrecks.” Bad movies are one of the few constants of the universe, and someone’s got to make fun of them.

Season 13 may be smaller and scrappier in every way – “a much more stripped down production,” according to Hodgson – but the riffs are still rapid-fire. A significantly smaller budget and COVID precautions gumming up the status quo were no different than any of the other hurdles the show has had to clear over the years.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has always been “a function of what resources do we have, what’s available,” Hodgson says. “MST is very flexible, you know what I mean? Our audience is very flexible too so they seem willing to go with it.”

That flexibility has certainly been stretched to the limit this season, and not only because of the technical hiccups. Instead of weekly broadcasts or bingeworthy releases, new episodes (and shorts) premiere on the Gizmoplex, MST3K’s own independent streaming platform, with twelve premieres spread out over nine months. Livestream tributes and themed months of classic episodes are peppered in between, most with new host segments. It’s almost like having a Turkey Day marathon every week.