Best Family-Friendly Spooky Movies to Stream for Halloween 2023

Where to stream: Disney+ (UK and US), Fubo (US only)

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (2021)

The perfect way to introduce the littlest family members to the Star Wars universe, this 45-minute mini TV movie has much of the irresistibly silly humour of the proper LEGO movies, so it’s perfect all-family viewing. It takes place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Poe and BB8 forced to make an emergency landing on the planet Mustafar, where they encounter the villainous Graballa The Hut, who is renovating Darth Vader’s castle into a luxury Sith-inspired hotel. While at the castle, they hear three creepy stories linked to ancient artefacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. While these references will no doubt entertain Star Wars-loving parents, they’ll probably wash over the kids watching, but they’ll be kept amused by the film’s frequent kid-friendly jokes.

Where to stream: Disney+ (US and UK)

FOR OLDER KIDS (5+)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

This animated comedy makes great use of its talented cast. Adam Sandler (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah) voices Dracula, who runs a remote hotel resort for all the spooky non-human types and is a typical overprotective father to Mavis (Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building), his 118-year old vampire daughter. While she tries to convince him to let her see the world, a human backpacker called Jonathan (Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) miraculously stumbles upon the hotel and causes havoc when he checks in as a guest, and he and Mavis fall in love. Some of the humour is surprisingly grown-up (a sentient suit of armour gets kicked in the privates and doubles over before asking “Wait, why did that hurt me?”) so it really will entertain the whole family, and it’s got enough spooky vibes for the season while still retaining plenty of heart.

Where to stream: Netflix / NOW (UK), Hulu (US)

Labyrinth (1986)

When The Muppets’ Jim Henson, Monty Python‘s Terry Jones, and Star Wars’ George Lucas collided, we were blessed with Labyrinth, and the good news is you get to be the ones to introduce this magnificent movie to your kids. A young Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick) plays Sarah, who wishes away her little brother Toby to the Goblin King (the inimitable David Bowie), but when she changes her mind she discovers the only way to get Toby back is to defeat a tricksy, otherworldly maze full of riddles and challenges. The puppet characters she meets are just the right side of freaky without being scary, David Bowie is just as amazing as you’d expect, and almost four decades later Labyrinth still more than deserves its cult film status.