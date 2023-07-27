Haunted Mansion Review: Disney Tries to Break Theme Park Ride Movie Curse

Disney’s interest in making films based on its theme park attractions stretches back to 1997 and the now-forgotten Wonderful World of Disney TV movie, Tower of Terror. Since then offerings like Jungle Cruise, Tomorrowland, and of course the one time it worked, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, have all made it to the screen with varying degrees of success. And with each outing, filmmakers have tried to impose traditional narratives on experiences that are more sensory and immersive than story-driven.

Still, one of the most enduring attractions at many of the Disney parks, the Haunted Mansion, would seem to be a natural for a cinematic adaptation. However, the first attempt in 2003, which starred Eddie Murphy and directed by Rob Minkoff, was a critical disaster and only a tepid box office performer (it’s since gotten somewhat of a reassessment). Still, Disney is always one to try and try again. So now, almost 20 years to the day, director Justin Simien (Dear White People) has at last delivered another attempt at Haunted Mansion, this one written by Katie Dippold (2016’s Ghostbusters) and starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito.

Since haunted houses are already such a staple of genre storytelling, a Haunted Mansion movie would seem like more or less a blank canvas in terms of what kind of tale Simien and Dippold were interested in spinning, yet the result is in many ways a generic Disney movie: There are scares that can work for kids and parents (except perhaps for the really little ones), mysteries and puzzles to solve, plenty of Easter eggs for the ride itself, and a story that is ultimately heartwarming and family-friendly. It’s also fairly shallow.

The film opens in a New Orleans bar, where Ben (Stanfield), an astrophysicist, meets his future wife. Cut to some years later, however, and said spouse is already dead. Ben has given up his career to become a paranormal tour guide in the hope that he might find some way to contact her. Instead he’s approached by a priest named Kent (Wilson) to help single mom Gabbie (Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon), who have just moved into a vast, decrepit mansion outside of town that turns out to be full of ghosts. Ben