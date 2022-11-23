Wednesday Review: Nancy Drew Meets The Addams Family

There are holes, of course, nothing stitched together like an old corpse would be complete without them. One character is very un-monstrous, from a family of anti-outcasts who burned them at the stake as witches in the 1600s. Yet, this person uses the supernatural, invoking both dark magic and Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein. This should put her in solid with Wednesday, but the crack remains. The internal logic is tested on a few fronts.

Ortega brings extreme confidence, committed to make Wednesday stand out in the midst of an overriding desire to be ignored. Socially awkward by design, Wednesday is a teenager, snarky, snide, and unyielding in judgements, and Wednesday is a coming-of-age story. Named for the day of woe, she sees things in black and white, with an emphasis on black, and looks like a living black-and-white Instagram filter.

The Wednesday Addams character was originated for series TV by Lisa Loring, who remains the spookiest. Chloë Grace Moretz, who voiced the character in the animated The Addams Family films, is the ookiest. The kookiest reimagining may be Melissa Hunter, who played her in the sadly underseen YouTube series Adult Wednesday Addams. The gold standard, however, is Christina Ricci’s embodiment in the Barry Sonnenfeld films. She appears in the Netflix series to endorse and champion a new generation with a harsher take. Ortega’s Wednesday is the most openly narcissistic of the portrayals, veering far from borderline status directly into the headlights of sociopathic indulgence. We genuinely feel Wednesday wants to be the most outcast of the outcasts, the most dangerous monster in school uniform.

As this is a Wednesday feature, she is granted independence from her parents, even ghosting them on crystal ball calls. While Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) plays out a full arc in her short time allotted, we don’t get enough of Luis Guzmán’s Gomez. This has little to do with screen time. I was looking forward to Guzmán’s interpretation, expecting it to be a fresh departure driven by abandon and a desire to put an individual stamp on an iconic character. He brings lust and a soft heart, all the better for piercing, but leaves the madness behind. His eyes bring more sadness than mischief when he is not lost in amorous entangling. He must be given more to do if Wednesday moves on to a second season.

Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester leans into Jackie Coogan’s portrayal, subtly mimicking the voice, but overtly playing with the electricity. He is in town “incognito,” but rides in a dalmatian colored motorcycle with a matching sidecar because he wants to stand out. He is the black sheep in a very colorful family. Rounding out the dynastic character accouterments, George Burcea plays Lurch, a perfect butler, in this case, because he never gets in the way, and barely takes up frames.

Danny Elfman’s score is a major character, not only thematically, but as an emotional delivery system. It makes the chills creepier, the jokes funnier, and the tingles tangible. The introduction music still features the harpsichord, but does not melodically cop from the original theme. The series leaves the snapping to the secret society.