The Best Bob’s Burgers Halloween Episodes

But an ocean of spilling pig intestines aside, there’s very little actual Halloween to it. Even the haunted hayride is more falloween than anything. By the time the requisite costume fashion show arrives, you’ve almost forgotten there was supposed to be any trick-or-treating at all.

9. Season 12 Episode 3: The Pumpkinening

Back in high school, Linda and Gayle (Megan Mullally) smash some pumpkins, a crime that haunts the sisters for the next 27 years. When a mysterious letter arrives, they head back to their hometown to try and uncover the vaguely threatening note’s author. At the restaurant, Bob finally figures out how to buy decent Halloween candy – but maybe he did a little too good. The burger joint devolves into a “child zombie candypocalypse,” much to the concern of Gene (Eugen Mirman), Tina, and Louise.

Pumpkin carving contests and candy buying are hallmarks of Halloween, but, quite frankly, there’s a little too much daytime in this episode. Everything’s the opposite of spooky. Even the candy subplot, which focuses on all the little kids who go out before it gets too dark, somehow feels like it belongs to another, less malevolent holiday. And, try though the show might, even the scariest dog groomer isn’t that scary.

8. Season 6 Episode 3: The Hauntening

With Halloween fast approaching, Louise laments that she’s unable to be scared. Bob and Linda tell her not to worry, because they’ve set up a haunted house that will, finally, terrify her. It ends up being “the world’s worst haunted house,” and Louise is more disappointed than ever. But as the Belchers try to leave, they discover the car’s tire has gone flat. Soon enough there’s old men with enormous shears, creepy dolls, cultists, and a house that might really be haunted after all.

Is ”The Hauntening” scary? Yes. And, like, a lot. Is it the most Halloween-filled of all Bob’s Burgers’ offerings? Not so much. In fact, it’s one of the few years we don’t get any costumes from the kids. But, hey, ending the episode for Boyz 4 Now’s video for “I Love You So Much (It’s Scary)” – a reverse “Thriller” – is a nice touch.

7. Season 5 Episode 2: Tina and the Real Ghost

A jittery exterminator believes the restaurant is haunted, and soon enough paranormal investigators are combing the burger-stained booths for spectral traces, drawing a much-needed crowd. Tina, meanwhile, finds herself dating the ghost in question – a 13-year-old boy named Jeff, trapped, naturally, in an old shoe box. But a “creepy crush” isn’t enough and, as with all teenage romances, things quickly get complicated.