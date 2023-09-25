New Doctor Who Trailer Has Fans Fearing For Donna’s Fate

Despite frolicking in a bed of rose petals American Beauty-style and doing a spot of ballroom dancing in the trailer (no wonder they showed it before Strictly), the Toymaker seems to elicit a genuine fear from The Doctor. As this trailer increasingly suggests, his fear is not for himself, or even for Earth – it’s for his beloved ex-companion Donna Noble.

So much so, that in a crucial moment at the trailer’s climax – after we see The Doctor running towards the Toymaker screaming “Your fight is with me!” and a scared Donna putting her hands up defensively while a (comically massive) gun points directly at her – an emotional Doctor tells her: “I don’t know if I can save your life this time.”

His screaming?? Slamming against the wall?? Donna’s genuine fear??



THIS IS TOO MUCH#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/cruHVR0bxO — Bad Wolf Archives (@BadWolfArchives) September 23, 2023

Which led to fans collectively reacting along the lines of “Well you’d bloody better, mate”:

WDYM HE DOESN’T KNOW IF HE CAN SAVE HER LIFE AGAIN — phoebe 💙💙 (@pheebs_18) September 23, 2023

we're going to lose donna noble all over again #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/FezWLVblza — vee🌙 | #RenewGoodOmens (@cxrternicks) September 23, 2023

“i don’t know if i can save your life this time.” I STG IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO DONNA #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/t0ucLDutpk — maria | nace brainrot hours (@tardiscrowley) September 23, 2023

if donna dies im joining her pic.twitter.com/NKUv77xdSJ — Bad Wolf Archives (@BadWolfArchives) September 24, 2023

If Donna dies I'll never forgive RTD 😭😭😭💔 — The Titanic Tardis (@TitanicTardis) September 24, 2023

That trailer is EVERYTHING!! My fave doctor and companion reunited I'm really scared for Donna and the 15th doctor at the end😱😱 Bring. IT ON!!! — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) September 23, 2023

Fans can be forgiven for having such a strong reaction to the idea of Donna losing her life – after all, she had one of the series’ all-time saddest exits. Just as she felt she’d found the meaning she’d been missing all her life, and would spend the rest of her days traversing the universe having adventures with the Doctor, he was forced to wipe all her memories to save her life. She was forced to return to Earth and live the humdrum life she’d been trying to escape, completely unaware of just how remarkable she’d been.

The thought that Donna would then briefly get these glorious memories back just to be killed off is painful. But then again, showrunner Russell T Davies has something of a penchant for (figuratively) ripping viewer hearts out, so we should probably brace ourselves.

While many Donna fans were begging the Doctor Who team to “please say sike” (sic), others were more optimistic (some, even cynically so):