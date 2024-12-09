The 16 Best Games of 2024, Ranked

9. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Echoes of Wisdom raises the old argument that we hold the Zelda franchise to an impossible standard. We expect every new Zelda game to shake the industry because they often do. So we understand why something like Echoes of Wisdom may get lost in the upper echelon of the awards shuffle this year. We certainly don’t think its impact will be more substantial than what you get from playing it.

Strangely, that’s also the game’s greatest strength. The Echoes of Wisdom team almost seems to have used Zelda’s starring role as an excuse to let themselves loosen up and just play with a few new ideas. The best of those new ideas—Zelda’s ability to summon echoes of objects to overcome various challenges—recalls the way the first Legend of Zelda made everyone rethink how they interacted with video games. Much like the handheld Zelda adventures gone by, it feels vital to recognize the joys of this game now before it ends up on a list of games we took for granted later.

8. Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is a purely joyful gaming experience. Then again, so was the original Helldivers. Both bless you with the opportunity to use an absurd arsenal of weapons to eradicate an army of creatures with a little help from your friends. It’s a classic formula for a good time.

But by moving from an isometric view to full 3D, the Helldivers 2 unlocks the incredible intensity at the heart of that original experience. It’s one thing for scripted gaming battles to feel appropriately epic, but in Helldivers 2, every bullet fired, every ability used, and every teammate revived is like sipping from an adrenaline cocktail with a dopamine kicker. While the game has struggled to make the most out of its ambitious live-service, galaxy-spanning war mechanics, those occasionally botched attempts at bold ideas do little to diminish the pleasures of playing this shooter. Hey, if you were willing to forgive that teammate who threw that grenade at your feet, you can forgive Helldivers 2 for its misfires.

7. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Developer Atlus’ Persona series has long attracted a passionate following with its undeniable style, refined JRPG combat, and fascinating combination of high school dynamics and dungeon-crawling demon hunting. However, some have always struggled to connect to the high school relationship/drama elements. With Metaphor, Atlus essentially transported many of those mechanics to a new setting: a fantasy kingdom desperately searching for its next ruler.

The results are incredible. Granted, Metaphor is so much more than Persona in a medieval fantasy world—it combines elements of many of Atlus’ previous series with entirely new ideas—but that simple summary helps capture so much of what makes this game so special. Palace intrigue and feuding kingdom factions prove to be an appropriate substitute for high school social shenanigans. Crucially, those relationships help tell a story that delivers so many vital messages across significant thematic ground without ever taking the focus off its incredible characters and their compelling conflicts. It’s a complete JRPG triumph from a studio that often seems to be in a league of its own.