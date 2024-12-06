Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Does What Uncharted Never Could

The Great Circle’s Gameplay Lets You Make It Up as You Go

We’d seen very little of The Great Circle’s gameplay in the lead up to the game’s release, which is usually be a red flag. But in this instance, it turns out that MachineGames may have been trying to hide the ways The Great Circle essentially delivers a Thief-like immersive sim experience disguised as an Indiana Jones title.

The Great Circle’s main “levels” are sizeable hubs filled with hidden items and side quests. For instance, the early Vatican City area allows you to participate in an underground fascist boxing ring (if you can find the right disguise, of course) or help a priest rescue his captured assistant. All the while, you’re encouraged to stay on the lookout for hidden items, stat-bolstering food and fruit, cash, and other collectible goodies.

These objectives are compelling and extend the game beyond the 10-12 hours it will take you to complete the main quest. However, they often also reward you with Adventure Points that can be used to learn new skills from hidden books scattered throughout the major areas. The economy of encouraging you to find those books and the points required to unlock their abilities flows beautifully, feels true to the adventurous nature of the character, and grants the game the kind of depth we’re just not used to seeing in other action-adventure titles.

Impressively, that depth extends beyond those optional activities. The Great Circle often offers you multiple ways to overcome its various challenges or otherwise encourages you to think just a little harder than you would in similar titles. Enemy encampments can be overcome in several different ways, areas are largely free to be explored as you’d like, and the game’s puzzles are both abundant and surprisingly challenging. They are not Myst-like mind-benders by any means (and the game offers generous hints and puzzle difficulty options), but they’re substantial enough to make you feel like you’re raiding a tomb rather than inching through a pre-determined progression path.

Unfortunately, the game’s combat and stealth aren’t nearly as satisfying as its puzzles and quests. Sneaking around enemies is often as simple as crouching and making sure you don’t fill a guard’s awareness meter too quickly. Shooting is very bullet-spongy and nowhere near as good as what you’ll find in Wolfenstein. Most melee fights boil down to a repetitious series of simple strikes regulated by your stamina bar. In theory, it’s incredibly enjoyable to punch a Nazi in the face or crack a toilet plunger over their head. In practice, enemy encounters quickly become repetitive.

When it comes to big set piece action moments, The Great Circle is as thrilling as anything else out there. In terms of moment-to-moment combat, though, it lacks the simple, yet satisfying, gunplay of the Uncharted franchise or the more creative blends of stealth and violence found in the recent Tomb Raider games. While I understand the decision to de-emphasize the freedom to commit violence in an Indiana Jones game, that doesn’t quite explain why the individual components of the game’s combat are so basic given that MachineGames has offered better versions of those components in their other titles.