Dragon’s Dogma 2 Turns a Cult Classic Into a Messy Masterpiece

Well, add Dragon’s Dogma 2 to the list of such titles. Like those games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 often utilizes a high degree of difficulty to instill the feeling that you may not be entirely prepared for what is about to happen. Dragon’s Dogma 2 allows you to wander into a bad part of town right away and offers no signposts that tell you not to go there. Even later on when you are significantly stronger, you will need to use every tool available to you just to survive (especially if you dare fight at night when the difficulty goes up). It’s an approach that ensures every looted item, every learned ability, and every crafted concoction actually matters because you will likely need to use all of them.

It’s not just the difficulty, though. Dragon’s Dogma 2 excels at making nearly every action feel like an extension of your character and party (in this game, your party is a band of recruitable mercenaries known as Pawns). You must always play to your chosen strengths (and, by extension, weaknesses) if you are going to survive. Mind you, that doesn’t mean adhering to a simple rotation of skills and advanced weaponry as is often the case in lesser games. Instead, you really have to come to understand your character as you constantly hone your skills against diverse enemies that often act erratically and are rarely felled by a single strategy. If you do not learn to adapt, you will not consistently overcome.

That unpredictability wonderfully extends to the rest of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s world. Simply wandering through that world will result in unforgettable occurrences. I’ve lured Cyclops to their doom across bridges that couldn’t support their weight, seen cave trolls wander into villages, and watched flaming beasts explode barrels that triggered landslides. Yet, I never once got the feeling the game strictly intended for any of that to happen when and how it did. Everything is the reward or consequence of what you’ve learned, what you did, and, more often than not, how you reacted to something you couldn’t have possibly predicted.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, such experiences are more than mere moments. Every path, every treasure chest, every merchant, every Pawn, and, most importantly, every battle in this game was a genuine surprise. Dozens of hours into the campaign, I found myself equally amazed by the things I could do as the ways the game continued to test both my character’s powers, my own mastery of the mechanics, and my willingness to continue to be bold enough to try something new.

That’s the contradiction at the heart of Dragon’s Dogma 2. There are many aspects of this game that will turn people off right away and never give them a reason to look back. It is fundamentally janky (to say the least), its visuals are often bland and technologically outdated, its story is barely there, and little effort is made to ever put you on a power trip no matter how powerful your character becomes.

If you’re looking for high-end visuals, cinematic storytelling, and the kind of game you can turn your brain off and feel great in after a long day, I highly doubt Dragon’s Dogma 2 is for you. That’s to say nothing of those aforementioned performance issues will almost certainly outright ruin the game for some until they are resolved.