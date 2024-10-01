Echoes of Wisdom Is the Thinking Gamer’s Legend of Zelda

The Tri Rod is the crux upon which the gameplay of Echoes of Wisdom is built around, with Zelda constantly learning new objects and monsters she can create echoes of to progress in the game. There are certain objects in the game Zelda can also have Tri temporarily bond with, either to mirror Zelda’s movements or defy the laws of physics. There are also numerous sequences within Echoes of Wisdom that have Zelda enter the Still World, with movement and actions inside of this realm affecting Hyrule when Zelda emerges.

This all makes for a more puzzle-centric Zelda game rather than a hack-and-slash one. Zelda has to figure out how to use her echoes relatively early in the game to escape from Hyrule Castle and explore Hyrule and the subsequent dungeons. Of course, Zelda games have always had a strong element of puzzle-solving to them, but it’s more pronounced here, and the game doesn’t readily hand out clues on how to progress. Echoes of Wisdom doubles down on the side-scrolling sequences from Link’s Awakening, giving players another perspective to solve puzzles. In other words, put on your thinking caps for this one, because Echoes of Wisdom will leave players scratching their heads, as they ponder how to advance in a dungeon or just traverse a Still World section.

This core mechanic also heavily informs the combat gameplay in Echoes of Wisdom. Zelda doesn’t play an active role in the fighting, at least, not initially. After skirmishes with Dark Link, Zelda will recover the real Link’s various weapons, but she doesn’t use them herself, instead transforming into a spectral version of Link to briefly fight enemies. But this puts a drain on spirit energy, which means Zelda will often have to summon echoes of monsters to do the fighting for her. Zelda fans may be used to slashing out of trouble with the Master Sword, but Echoes of Wisdom positions Zelda more as a tactician and leader than as a warrior, which takes some getting used to, but it’s a neat twist on the usual combat mechanics of the franchise that adds a bit more strategy to the mix.

Familiarity in the Face of Innovation

A major factor that helps all these changes in gameplay and focus is how the game eases players into a comfortably familiar vision of The Legend of Zelda with plenty of callbacks to past games beyond its animation style and isometric perspective. Link’s opening confrontation with Ganon is presented similarly to the climax of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, from Zelda being suspended in a magical crystal over the combatants to Link resorting to reflecting Ganon’s energy blasts back at him to momentarily stun him. Beyond this opening, Ocarina of Time-inspired designs of the Gerudo, Deku Scrubs, Zora, and Gorons appear in Echoes of Wisdom, as do the Yeti from The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

This is a game designed after and populated with many familiar faces and tropes from previous Zelda games, all couched in the Link’s Awakening animation style. Even the narrative premise, of Zelda flitting between Hyrule and the Still World, feels like alternating between Hyrule and the Dark World in A Link to the Past or the Twilight Realm in Twilight Princess. All this recognizable window dressing creates a welcoming environment as Echoes of Wisdom quietly changes the franchise’s usual gameplay mechanics and what can be considered possible from a Zelda game.

Even the idea of the Tri Rod and its magical capabilities feel like they’re a natural extension of the Sheikah Slate and Zonai artifacts from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, respectively. Though not it’s not one-to-one in terms of functionality, the idea of using a device to create and move items to solve puzzles was a hallmark in those games, especially Tears of the Kingdom. That Echoes of Wisdom employs a similar menu layout as those games only serves to further underscore the comparison.