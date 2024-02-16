Demon Slayer – To the Hashira Training Review: Setting The Scene For An Epic Endgame

The movie begins with a flashy sizzle reel of each previous Demon Slayer story arc. It’s a beautiful summation of three seasons of storytelling, but ultimately superfluous and a way in which To The Hashira Training extends its runtime so that it can qualify as a feature film. It’s yet another reminder that this movie is truly one for the fans and not curious, casual newcomers.

To The Hashira Training is full of demon annihilation and pensive plotting. At its core, this story is really about Tanjiro and Nezuko’s bond as siblings, which is the most successful and emotional aspect of this movie. This dynamic has always been crucial to the series, but it gets tested in newly stressful ways here as these two unique warriors get pushed out of their comfort zones. Nezuko talks now, too! In full sentences and everything.

To The Hashira Training initially chronicles the tag-team takedown of Upper Rank Demon, Hantengu. This means that the movie’s first-half is one huge, non-stop battle, while the second-half — which makes up the movie’s new material — has the heroes heal their wounds and prepare for their next, and biggest, challenge. In this sense, this material is quite similar to how The Swordsmith Village season begins and this structure has grown a little repetitive, even if it’s understandable (although this means that Tanjiro spends the second-half of the movie in bed, on the mend). It’s ultimately a necessary cool down period that takes a beat to celebrate the heroes’ accomplishments and properly balances the movie, yet still reaches the heights of the previous battles due to how it’s all fresh, unprecedented territory for Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer has always pushed incredible visuals and ufotable has really got the animation down to a science. To The Hashira Training delivers “sakuga” overload with the action sequences and battles. This is nothing new for this series, but there is some truly gorgeous animation on display here. There’s an extremely satisfying demon massacre with a whole team of Demon Slayers on the defensive and decapitating evil en masse.

The serpent and wind breathing styles that are teased are particularly creative and fun, as are the reality-distorting chaos that governs the demons’ Infinity Castle hideout. This Infinity Castle prologue sets the scene for a dangerous, devious season that’s likely to trump everything that’s come before it. Additionally, To The Hashira Training’s musical score is really incredible and helps elevate the animation and action to a whole other level. It’s really moving, epic stuff, especially during Muzan Kibutsuji’s scenes, which make him seem like the series’ equivalent to Dracula and other totemic horror figures.

Beyond the action theatrics, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training further expands upon Muzan’s backstory, plight, and how his goal intersects with Nezuko and Tanjiro during Demon Slayer’s endgame. This remains some of Demon Slayer’s most intriguing material and it’s a testament to its storytelling skills that the series can still be this compelling even when the main characters are wholly absent. If nothing else, it’s just satisfying to get a ton of accomplished, powerful Hashira together as they plot their next course of action to protect Nezuko and eliminate Muzan. Oh, and Zenitsu and Inosuke are back! Remember them?? Tengen and his three wives, too.