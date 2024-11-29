The POWER-UP Guide to the Best Video Game and Tech Gifts of 2024

With the holiday season here, now’s the perfect time to treat your gaming geek loved ones or level up your own game with the latest gear. Whether it’s console or PC gaming, POWER-UP has you covered with the hottest games, hardware, and peripherals you need to get this holiday season!

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard

Razer has leveled up its already impressive gaming keyboard line with the BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard. The V4 offers 4K Hz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 technology, allowing users to toggle between 3 Bluetooth devices. Coupled with the BlackWidow’s customization options and advanced ergonomics, the V4 is Razer’s ultimate keyboard that will level up your PC gaming experience.

Buy Here

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

No matter how good your speakers are, headsets give the best audio edge to hear what’s happening around you while in a tense firefight or trying to survive the night in a horror game. Razer’s BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset is compatible with PC and modern consoles and comes in a variety of colors. With passive noise-canceling and hyperclear cardioid mic, the BlackShark is a gaming essential.