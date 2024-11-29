The POWER-UP Guide to the Best Video Game and Tech Gifts of 2024
These are the best gaming and tech gifts for the gamer in your life!
With the holiday season here, now’s the perfect time to treat your gaming geek loved ones or level up your own game with the latest gear. Whether it’s console or PC gaming, POWER-UP has you covered with the hottest games, hardware, and peripherals you need to get this holiday season!
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard
Razer has leveled up its already impressive gaming keyboard line with the BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard. The V4 offers 4K Hz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 technology, allowing users to toggle between 3 Bluetooth devices. Coupled with the BlackWidow’s customization options and advanced ergonomics, the V4 is Razer’s ultimate keyboard that will level up your PC gaming experience.
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset
No matter how good your speakers are, headsets give the best audio edge to hear what’s happening around you while in a tense firefight or trying to survive the night in a horror game. Razer’s BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset is compatible with PC and modern consoles and comes in a variety of colors. With passive noise-canceling and hyperclear cardioid mic, the BlackShark is a gaming essential.
Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse
Razer’s long-standing reputation for quality gaming peripherals includes its mice, with the DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse being a particular standout. With a 6400 DPI optical sensor and five programmable buttons, the DeathAdder is slick, comfortable, and easy to use. The leading gaming peripherals brand in America, Razer continues its commitment to excellent with the DeathAdder.
55″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QNX1D
Samsung has been the global leader in televisions for 18 years. The 55” Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QNX1D provides the high-quality picture and sound that makes Samsung TVs stand out. And the TV’s gaming hub not only interfaces with major devices and brands but offers top-tier games to play, no console required.
75” Vizio Quantum Pro 4K QLED
Vizio has been a major player in the television industry for years and its Quantum Pro 4K QLED series are among the most impressive smart TVs on the market. Where the Quantum Pro line stands out is its vibrant display of color and light, especially noticeable when using Vizio TVs for gaming to elevate the overall presentation.
Vizio 5.1 Soundbar SE
Home surround sound systems have come a long way in the past several years, especially with the Vizio line providing immersive sound with easy-to-install speakers. With its three-speaker soundbar, two surround speakers, and wireless subwoofer, Vizio delivers dynamic 5.1 sound that places audiences in the center of the action.
iBuyPower Slate 8 MESH Gaming PC
iBuyPower produces top-of-the-line PCs for a variety of purposes, including high-performance gaming and editing. The Slate MESH Gaming PC boasts an Intel iCore i7 processor, a 2TB NVME solid state drive, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. If you want to play games at their maximum performance, iBuyPower has got you covered.
Majority Naga 80 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar
If you’re looking to upgrade your home sound system without taking up space, Majority, an award-winning leader in British audio, has you covered with the Naga 80. Featuring a built-in subwoofer with a 2.1 channel and 140w sound, the soundbar seamlessly syncs to your smart TV, while also offering Bluetooth connectivity for your mobile devices.
Majority Sierra Plus 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer
Majority takes things to the next level with its Sierra Plus 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar, powered by Dolby Atmos speakers providing cinematic 3D sound. The system comes with a wireless subwoofer, allowing for easy installation and a richer listening experience. The Sierra Plus also offers Bluetooth connectivity, putting the power in the palm of your hand.
Nintendo Switch Games Organizer Station
With so many games and accessories, it can be tough to keep one’s Nintendo Switch collection well-organized. Fortunately, Kytok has released an all-in-one organizer that can hold up to 28 games, 2 Pro Controllers, and a charging station for four Joycons. The Kytok organizer keeps all things Switch powered and easy to access.
Kirby Plush
Kirby is easily one of the cutest and cuddliest Nintendo characters, and gamers can have their own Kirby to hold themselves. Produced by Little Buddy, the Kirby plush faithfully recreates the Nintendo icon’s friendly appearance and round design. Standing at nine inches, this Kirby is the perfect small pillow or stress reliever.
Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo
Start the day off with Nintendo thanks to the Sound Clock Alarmo, an alarm clock with programmable music and sound effects from Nintendo’s extensive game library. The clock also has motion sensors, which allows users to activate its snooze feature or turn off the alarm with a wave as they begin their day right.
PlayStation Pulse 3D Headset
The official PlayStation headset is the PlayStation Pulse 3D, compatible with both the PS4 and PS5. Providing noise-canceling sound, the headset comes with rechargeable batteries that support up to 12 hours of wireless use. These headsets are designed specifically for the PS5’s 3D sound capabilities, immersing players in the action.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
While there are plenty of Xbox-compatible controllers, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is among the best on the market. These controllers come in a variety of colors and feature customizable thumbsticks and rubberized grips. Providing up to 40 hours of wireless use, the Elite Series 2 puts the power in the players’ hands.
Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick
Fighting game purists prefer fight sticks over controllers, and the market is full of them. Mayflash’s F300 is compatible with Xbox consoles, PS4, Switch, and PC, with customizable inputs and speeds. For those looking to take fighting games to the next level, Mayflash has a whole line of products to choose from.
Resident Evil Nemesis Replica Statue
One of the most iconic monsters in gaming is Nemesis, who hunts Jill Valentine throughout Resident Evil 3. The hulking behemoth has received a highly detailed and hand-painted replica statue, which recreates the monster’s look in Resident Evil 3 Remake. Crafted by Numskull Designs, this statue is a must-have for any Resident Evil fan.
Silent Hill 2 Vinyl Soundtrack
Horror games rely heavily on atmosphere, often fueled by ambient soundtracks, especially Silent Hill 2. Composed by Akira Yamaoka, the Silent Hill 2 soundtrack has since received a double-disc vinyl limited edition release. With its haunting piano melodies and evocative arrangements, Silent Hill 2’s music transcends its medium and genre.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
This year, Legend of Zelda fans received the first mainline game in the series where they could play as Princess Zelda. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a puzzle-centric adventure as Zelda moves to save Hyrule. Echoes of Wisdom is the perfect blend of classic Zelda and a subversion of the formula.
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Party is back with its biggest playable roster yet in Super Mario Party Jamboree. This installment brings a whole new wave of game boards, minigames, and gameplay mechanics, keeping the Mario Party experience fresh. With a wealth of game modes, Super Mario Party Jamboree is the ultimate Switch party game.
Astro Bot
2024 marks the 30th anniversary of PlayStation and Sony celebrated this milestone with Astro Bot. The game’s lovable protagonist, Astro, reassembles his PlayStation 5 mothership and rescues his fellow bots, representing classic franchises across PlayStation history. A love letter to the PlayStation legacy, Astro Bot is also the best platformer in years.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
It’s been four years since the acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake and Square Enix returned with the PS5 sequel Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This entry offers a modern take on the classic RPG, expanding it to an open-world adventure. A game of the year contender, Rebirth is Final Fantasy at its best.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
One of the most anticipated games since it was announced is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, releasing for Xbox Series X|S and PC this year. This first-person adventure puts players in Indy’s shoes as the timeless hero makes his globe-trotting return to keep an artifact from enemy hands.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
The Dragon Age franchise is back in a big way with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. While maintaining the ambitious continuity of preceding games, The Veilguard feels like a fresh start, refining the action RPG gameplay of the series. The Veilguard wisely leans into the party character dynamics for an intimate yet epic fantasy adventure.
Silent Hill 2 Remake
There were high expectations surrounding the Silent Hill 2 Remake, and, fortunately, the remake is worthy of the original’s legacy. The landmark horror game has been revamped for the PS5, maintaining its unsettling atmosphere and haunting story. Silent Hill 2 Remake is a delight for longtime fans and new players alike.
Lifetime Plex Pass
The Plex subscription service changes the way you’ll watch television forever, consolidating releases on all your favorite streaming platforms into a unified account. Plex is offering a lifetime pass subscription in time for Black Friday, giving audiences the chance to reclaim the power and customization options to make their viewing experience truly their own.