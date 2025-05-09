Doom: The Dark Ages Review – The Good Kind of Heresy

It’s been four years since the last DLC release for Doom Eternal, leaving fans of the seminal first-person shooter hungry for more of the franchise’s hellish ripping and tearing. The wait is over with the release of Doom: The Dark Ages, a new chapter in the franchise’s 2016 revival and the latest title to lean more into dark fantasy than science fiction horror. Developed by id Software, the game features the usual fiery action against the forces of Hell but also noticeable changes to some of the core gameplay mechanics, which may make discerning purists raise their eyebrows.

To be clear, this isn’t to say that Doom: The Dark Ages is a bad game—it’s an entertaining first-person shooter full of frenetic and gory wall-to-wall action with many of the series’ familiar hallmarks. The developers take full advantage of the game’s change in scenery, providing it with one of the most distinct atmospheric experiences for the franchise. The question that I still wrestle with after putting numerous hours into the game, however, is whether The Dark Ages is a good Doom game? Additionally, is it one that can win over the staunchest traditionalists?

Through the Fire and Flames

The Dark Ages is the first Doom of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 generation, and it takes advantage of that boost in its technical presentation. Doom has always featured immersive and atmospheric level design, but The Dark Ages doubles down on this for its techno-fantasy setting with set pieces and environments that look straight out of a heavy metal album cover. The musical composer team Finishing Move firmly underscores that connection with a high-octane original score that veers into full-on, down-pick heavy thrash metal whenever a fight unfolds, especially whenever a boss character is involved.

Many of the classic Doom enemies are brought back for The Dark Ages, with varying levels of redesign to match the dark fantasy sensibilities of this installment. The number and variety of enemies simultaneously onscreen in a given skirmish is impressive, with no noticeable slowdown on consoles—full disclosure, I played my review copy on a base PS5—and the action is as seamless as ever. While the combat remains fast-paced and gory as all hell, there is a greater emphasis on strategy when battling certain enemies, knowing each type of attack that specific demons are vulnerable to. And therein lies where The Dark Ages will likely be at its most divisive.