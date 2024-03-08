Best Deck-Building Games to Play If You Love Balatro

Dicefolk

Well, this is technically a dice-builder, but the central tenets of the genre are all there. Though it clearly takes some of its visual inspiration from monster-taming games like Pokemon, Dicefolk – which was just released in February – takes a slightly more tactical approach to building up the strength of your deck of monsters.

Each ‘run’ is an exploration of three sequential worlds, which gradually reveal themselves as you progress. Along the way you can recruit new monsters to your hand, apply modifiers to them or your dice, and occasionally find the odd merchant or bonfire around which you can lick your wounds. What makes the gameplay loop so compelling is that each decision is often a trade-off. You can recruit a new monster, but it means bidding farewell to one of your existing ones. You could take on an elite battle, but you won’t know if the reward is worth it until afterward.

Meanwhile, the actual battles are exercises in mapping the synergies between your dice and your monsters. You could play a dice that swaps one monster in as the leader, triggering an opportunity attack from another in the back line. However, that will open up the new leader for an attack. And since you also have to play the opponent’s team as well, Dicefolk is a fascinating study in maximizing the effectiveness of your own deck while minimizing the impact of the opponent.

Loop Hero

This wonderfully idiosyncratic title hides its deckbuilding aspects behind a more obvious gameplay system. Your character – an amnesiac hero cast adrift in a void that changes as you perform loop after loop – does everything from move to battle automatically. All you can do as the player is gather loot from fallen enemies to improve your character’s equipment as they progress.

Or at least that’s how it appears at first glance. As you progress enemies will drop cards that you can use to transform the world of the loop. You could, for example, use a vampiric mansion card to create that location on a tile on the map, which spawns new enemies every few in-game days. What becomes apparent as you play is that these tiles synergize with each other and that synergy empowers your character in various ways.

Every rock card, for instance, gains a bonus if laid next to a mountain range. Since mountain tiles grant your hero extra hitpoints, you’ll want to tactically lay them near one another for the best possible effect. It’s a beautiful way to incorporate deckbuilding into a roguelike experience. But please, for the love of god, set the exploration and battle speed to “High” when you play.