Astro Bot Is a Celebration of PlayStation History That Other Game Companies Need to Learn From

That players receive a new Ape Escape experience in 2024, let alone one within the levels and worlds of Astro Bot, is a prime example of the labor of love and close eye for detail that Team Asobi has brought to revisiting classic Sony properties in their game. Playing a perfectly pitched homage to Ape Escape, 14 years after the franchise’s last full game, feels like reuniting with an old friend that you’ve fallen out of contact with. These moments come multiple times in Astro Bot, not always to the same level, but definitely with a similar level of love and care.

The epilogue level that invokes the first Uncharted game turns Astro into a mini version of Nathan Drake and sends him out into a tropical environment to explore ancient ruins. Without downplaying the 3D platforming gameplay, this level suddenly shifts the action to a third-person shooter with players strongly encouraged to take cover during firefights, matching Uncharted’s signature style. While Uncharted is by no means a dormant Sony gaming property, the inventive ways Team Asobi has devised to translate familiar gaming experiences across the PlayStation library through Astro Bot is highly commendable.

Moments like these are pure magic for longtime PlayStation gamers, especially those who have gamed on Sony consoles since the very beginning. From seemingly forgotten franchises to properties that have been leading Sony’s dominance in the industry in the past several years, there is something for gamers of every generation in Astro Bot.

A Gaming Example to Follow

What makes these homages and allusions all the more effective is that it feels like a rarity in today’s games industry. PlayStation is honoring its past at a time when many other publishers have left their own beloved properties by the wayside. Whether because of licensing issues or just lack of corporate interest, a growing number of titles in the industry are at risk of becoming lost media, inaccessible to gamers unless they have less than legal means, like fan-made emulators, to run games that haven’t been restored and remastered for decades. Platforms like GOG and Sony’s own growing library of classic PlayStation games on PlayStation+ are big steps in the right direction, but still only feel like half measures.

Civilization II, one of the most groundbreaking and influential strategy games in the history of the medium, is unavailable to play on modern gaming platforms, including PC. Games for handheld consoles, like the Virtual Boy, PlayStation Portable, or Game Gear are incredibly difficult to emulate and have become highly sought after collectors’ items due to their scarcity. There is a larger game preservation problem at hand in the industry and games like Astro Bot speak directly to the importance of remembering and protecting legacy for both established franchises and standalone titles alike.

Outside of compilations, Capcom hasn’t done anything with Mega Man in six years, or anything with Dino Crisis in over two decades, the latter essentially replaced by the Monster Hunter series (which are excellent, but we want dinos too). Apart from Super Smash Bros., Nintendo hasn’t really touched Star Fox in seven years while the Mother RPG series hasn’t had a new entry since 2006. Konami may have rediscovered its love of the Silent Hill and Metal Gear franchises (at least in terms of remaking the greatest hits), but what of its other big heavyweight, the Castlevania series? At least Symphony of the Night does get a nod in Astro Bot.