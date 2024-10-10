The Many Ways Silent Hill 2 Remake Changes the Classic PS2 Horror Game

In other words, I prefer the remake’s OTS view over the original’s semi-fixed camera. That being said, there is a unique, found-footage quality to the original camera setup that is still very effective, particularly when exploring the game’s dark interiors. There’s a sense of disorientation that comes with the dynamic camera cuts that really works for this sort of experience despite the fact that they can also have an adverse effect on the player’s ability to fight off enemies.

That said, while it does ultimately makes things scarier in the remake, the camera often gets stuck on walls and corners in those same claustrophobic interiors, at times struggling to frame the action. This is disorienting in a bad way. The game’s oppressive darkness is meant to be intentionally obstructive and panic-inducing, but there were several moments when I was simply trying to attack an enemy I knew was right beside me, but just couldn’t get the camera to cooperate. For a game so steeped in atmosphere, this is an unwelcome distraction that can kind of kill the vibe.

Outside of this, however, the new gameplay features are all wonderful. Combat feels more visceral, and environments are way more fun to explore. Even subtle new features afforded by current-gen hardware add a ton to the experience. While in the original game different sections of levels would be partitioned by loading screens when you opened most doors, the remake lets you explore Brookhaven Hospital, the Lakeview Hotel, and the rest of the interior sections seamlessly, completely devoid of loading (as iconic as the loading screen “footsteps” are, it’s nice to see less of them). This has a huge effect on the experience and lends a groundedness to the maps and environments that isn’t found in the original.

One of the more distinctly current-gen features the remake offers on PS5 is the implementation of the DualSense controller’s speaker, which plays the series’ signature eerie static that grows louder the nearer an enemy is. More often than not, despite the static’s warnings, I had no clue where exactly the enemy was, which added so much tension to these encounters. While you might suspect that the controller gimmick would detract from the game’s sense of suspense, the effect is quite the opposite. Enemies of all types set off the static, so you never know whether its a mere cockroach crawling around that’s setting it off, or Pyramid Head himself primed and ready to lop your head off behind a breakable wall.

Speaking of ol’ Pyramid Head, my favorite gameplay change has to be the overhauled boss fights. They freaking rule. In the original game, the first encounter with Pyramid Head takes place in an empty box of a room. In the remake, the room is littered with metal cages he smashes to smithereens as he tries to split you in two with his giant, rusty Great Knife.

Another shining example of how significantly improved the boss battles are is the meat locker showdown with Eddie later in the game. In the original, you try to take him down while navigating hanging, butchered bovine carcasses. It’s a moody scene, with the series’ signature fog effects used to simulate the freezing cold air inside what is essentially a massive walk-in fridge. But in the remake, the chilly air is so thick you can only see a few feet in front of you, effectively making the fight with Eddie an edge-of-your-seat game of hide and seek. It’s a markedly better boss fight than in the original.