Helldivers 2 Celebrates the Guilty Pleasures of Starship Troopers

While there will always be so much to say about Starship Troopers and the ways it cleverly skewers its complex subject matter, there is another, darker truth about the movie that is still not widely accepted. Those of us who grew up with the movie since a certain age didn’t need to fully understand the movie’s parodies to appreciate it. We were just transfixed by the film’s violent, creative, and often stylistically unique action sequences. It’s that aspect of the Starship Troopers experience that Helldivers 2 celebrates and captures like no game before it.

I can certainly understand the widespread hesitation to celebrate that element of the Starship Troopers experience. Whether you believe that Starship Troopers is fascism porn or you recognize that the movie’s violence is part of its intricate satire, praising the film’s action is often a tightrope act. What is the right way to gush about combat scenes spawned by indefensible militaristic policies and participated in by naive youths who have been pitted against an enemy they have been told is sub-human and therefore ok to commit genocide against?

Mind you, Helldivers 2 fully embraces the “joke” that eluded many Starship Troopers viewers for so long. Its characters regularly utter lines like “How about a nice cup of Liber-Tea?” or “Say hello to Democracy!” The game makes it clear that you are playing as a group of soldiers who are not quite the liberators they seem to see themselves as.

Yet, Helldivers 2 never lets its awareness of its spiritual source material’s deeper messages get in the way of celebrating the fact that Starship Trooper’s action scenes are simply spectacular. Anyone who doubts Verhoeven’s action scene chops clearly didn’t watch Total Recall and Robocop closely enough, but Starship Troopers sees the director significantly increase the scale of those sequences without sacrificing any of their visceral intensity or the subtle bits of storytelling and character work that often elevated them.

Starship Trooper’s combat scenes pit a group of heavily armed and loosely trained human soldiers against seemingly endless waves of largely arachnid-based foes. Whatever advantages the humans’ football-sized nuclear weapons and mini-cannons may offer are quickly negated by the relentlessness of their opposition. There are millions of bugs, and it doesn’t take long for one of them to slip through a curtain of bullets and suck out the brains of a kid that didn’t have many to spare in the first place.

Starship Troopers proudly joins the ranks of Aliens and Predator in terms of its ability to effectively portray battles between heavily armed soldiers and sci-fi slashers. Even those movies sometimes feel like intimate Merchant Ivory-produced takes on that concept compared to the absurd efforts of Starship Troopers.