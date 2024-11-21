Avowed: Obsidian’s New Game Is Not the RPG You’re Expecting

Though I don’t want to breeze past Avowed’s narrative—stories are a vital part of any Obsidian game—the fact is that there isn’t much to say about it at this time. There’s no sense in spoiling any of the finer details, and since the demo I played took place during the game’s opening hours, it’s far too early even to pretend that I have a decent idea about where Avowed’s story is going.

The same is true of the game’s visuals and technical performance. This is an early build, so whatever I say about those aspects should come with an asterisk. Avowed looks and sounds better than it did in early hands-off previews. There’s no doubt its presentation will (hopefully) continue to improve in the next few months.

But for what it’s worth, I’m a little mixed on both those elements of the game so far. Avowed benefits from a vibrant color palette and some fun world design, but I was surprised to find that certain aspects of the game’s world—enemy design, NPC design, and some building/weapon design, specifically—feel somewhat generic in those opening hours. Similarly, Avowed’s overarching narrative is filled with tantalizing lore, but individual interactions often lack the wit and depth Obsidian is known for. For instance, the ability to choose multiple dialogue options based partially on your character’s skills and background is there, but those options and the quality of their writing are closer to being “funny” or “fun” rather than dynamic or morally complex.

Again, though, it’s too early to weigh in on either element of the game beyond initial impressions. What’s a little easier to discuss is the interesting structure of Avowed’s world.

Avowed Isn’t Open-World, But Its Worlds Are Surprisingly Open

Avowed is not an open-world game. It is broken up into multiple, fairly sizeable sections that contain fast travel points, various quests, and numerous other NPCs and activities. Imagine something like Knights of the Old Republic or Obsidan’s own Outer Worlds, and you’ll be on the right track.

Like those games, you’ll often explore these areas alongside NPC companions you gradually recruit. Along with offering valuable skills in combat, these NPCs have backstories and motivations that you can learn about by interacting with them in the world or at the occasional campsite. That campsite feature will undoubtedly trigger Baldur’s Gate 3 comparisons that Avowed can’t quite live up to. Due partially to some of those aforementioned dialogue issues, the companion NPC interactions I’ve experienced so far aren’t quite as substantial as what you may be accustomed to in similar titles.