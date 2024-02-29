Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: The Biggest Changes and Differences

Advanced Chocobo Mounts

While the original Final Fantasy 7 allowed you to ride Chocobos, Rebirth expands upon that game’s relatively simple version of that mechanic with a surprisingly dynamic modern mount system.

In short, one of the best ways to navigate Rebirth’s larger areas is to ride a Chocobo, and those Chocobos can be summoned at any time once they have been caught. It’s that catching and taming process that makes things so interesting this time around. Not only do you have to catch a Chocobo in each region before you can ride it, but there are unique Chocbos to catch in each region that have powerful special abilities. Furthermore, the process of tracking Chocobos is closely tied to the game’s aforementioned fast travel system.

Missing Regions From the Original Map

While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers a massive world to explore, some of the areas that were technically explorable in this part of the game in the original Final Fantasy 7 are not available in Rebirth. Most notably, the Wutai Village region is nowhere to be found in Rebirth, but that’s only because it’s being saved for the next chapter of this series.

There are a couple of smaller “legacy” areas that are also missing from this section of the map (mostly islands), and it’s not entirely clear why. Logically, those areas were likely softly replaced with the sheer amount of new things you can see and do in this game. For that matter, many of those minor missing areas didn’t offer much to see or do in the first place.

New Cities and Regions

While there are a few places from the original Final Fantasy 7 you won’t find in Rebirth, there are a couple of entirely new areas in Rebirth that help fill out the game’s massive map.

The most notable of those new areas is Crow’s Nest: a kind of anti-Shinra encampment that not only expands upon a worldbuilding element previously emphasized in the Midgar section but offers quite a few new side activities. While these new areas are certainly not as large as many of the returning regions and cities, they generally offer more collectibles, more activities, or otherwise expand upon some element of the worldbuilding/mythos in ways that the original game did not.