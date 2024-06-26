Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Is More Interested In High Fantasy Than Power Fantasies

Developer FromSoftware has made a habit of reserving their toughest challenges for DLC expansions, and Shadow of the Erdtree may just be the most diabolical example of that tradition yet. There is no shame in finding the game difficult. That is a simple fact. If you previously found this style of FromSoftware game too challenging for you to enjoy, Shadow of the Erdtree will not change your mind. There’s nothing wrong with that, and many who do play this game will sometimes wonder if it veers a bit too close to being cheap. Hey, there are reasons why the game just got a balance update designed to make it slightly easier.

It seems telling, though, that the biggest thing some veteran players are complaining about is the game’s opening hours. See, it doesn’t really matter how powerful your base Elden Ring character is heading into the DLC. They will likely be destroyed by one of Shadow of the Erdtree’s first foes in just a few hits. Actually, those who pursued “overpowered” characters via Elden Ring’s New Game+ mode will find an ever tougher version of Shadow of the Erdtree waiting for them due to the way the DLC’s difficulty scaling system works.

FromSoftware warned players it would be this way. They made it clear that players would need to use every trick at their disposal and hunt down new items called Scadutree Fragments just to survive the DLC’s challenges. Hilariously, Bandai Namco even tweeted out a reminder of that mechanic in response to the initial difficulty concerns. Any customer service representative who has ever spoken extra calmly to stealthy infuriate an entitled caller may draw more from that response than was likely intended.

The people who seem to be most mad about all that are also those who expected to waltz into the DLC as walking gods who don’t need to use summons, power boosts, consumables, or any of the other tools they associate with “lesser” players. After spending years tying their personalities into their performance in these games, they expected Shadow of the Erdtree to treat them like VIPs. When they weren’t catered to, they asked to speak to the manager.

It’s a fascinating reaction that reveals the fault in that often tribalistic difficulty debate. Though early Souls fans rightfully championed these titles when they were seen by many as masochistic novelties, some of them have clearly succumbed to the corruption of power that is so prominent in the narrative themes of these titles. Their joy in playing these games is often proportional to their ability to tell everyone else just how easy it was for them to do so. When the tables are turned and their backs are put against the wall, their reaction is not to overcome as they have professed to have done in the past but rather to cry out “unfair.”

Those who have treated the difficulty of these games as a point of pride meant to be lorded over others have long belittled its true purpose. These games were never great because they were difficult; they are great because FromSoftware uses that difficulty as the basis for deeper design concepts that are often hard to find in other games.