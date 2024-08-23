Introducing POWER-UP, the New Video Game Podcast Series From Den of Geek

NEW YORK – AUG. 23, 2024 – Den of Geek, the leading entertainment media company for pop culture enthusiasts, is proud to announce the launch of POWER-UP, a brand-new video series that takes a deep dive into the world of gaming. A major expansion of Den of Geek’s fast-growing Games vertical, POWER-UP will be gaming enthusiasts’ gateway into all of the newest and most exciting games, the AAA and indie studios they love, and the biggest gaming events of the year.

The series will feature expert commentary and analysis, special guest interviews, panel discussions, reviews, exclusive previews, Let’s Plays, and much more. POWER-UP will also have a major presence at future pop culture events—such as Summer Game Fest, San Diego Comic-Con, Gamescom, and PAX—giving viewers behind-the-scenes access to the latest and greatest from the show floor and the Den of Geek interview studio.

Hosted by Sam Stone, a lifelong gamer and journalist with a decade of experience covering the industry, POWER-UP will be released on the Den of Geek YouTube channel and denofgeek.com as well as in podcast form on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can also watch the first episode below.

For the inaugural episode of POWER-UP, Den of Geek is proud to partner with legendary developer and publisher Daybreak Games. POWER-UP talks to the developers behind six of the longest-running MMOs ever—DC Universe™ Online, EverQuest®, EverQuest®II, Magic: The Gathering Online®, The Lord of the Rings Online™, and Dungeons & Dragons Online®. Filmed in front of a live audience at Mission Brewery in San Diego, the episode dives into the history of each title as well as what the future holds for these online worlds.