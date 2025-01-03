Best Returning UK TV Series 2025: Gangs of London, Slow Horses, Rivals, Doctor Who…

Big Boys Series 3

Jack Rooke’s funny, moving, autobiographically-inspired sitcom Big Boys, about 2010s university life for Jack, Danny and Corinne will be back on Channel 4. Series three started filming in summer 2024, so there shouldn’t be too long to wait for the return of Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Izuka Hoyle, Camille Coduri and Harriet Webb’s characters.

Black Doves Series 2

Joe Barton’s darkly funny, very violent, London-set spy thriller was already renewed for a second series before the first arrived on Netflix just before Christmas 2024, so we know we’ll be getting more from Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw’s mercenary spooks whenever their doubtlessly packed schedules align. The first series had a mediocre story and thinly drawn characters, but charisma and style in spades, so there’s every chance that the second run could be magnificent.

Black Mirror Series 7

Six brand new episodes of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ sci-fi anthology will arrive on Netflix in 2025, including one sequel to a previous story, and two feature-length instalments. Black Mirror will revisit “USS Callister” once again in the show’s first ever follow-up episode, hence the return of The Penguin’s Cristin Milioti in the cast list… which also includes: Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Jimmi Simpson, Chris O’Dowd, Harriet Walter and many more.

Blue Lights Series 3

Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson’s Belfast-set BBC One police drama was announced as being simultaneously renewed for both a third and fourth series in early 2024, so fans can rest easy about its future. Actor Sian Brooke told Den of Geek that she expected filming on series three to begin in January 2025, so there’ll be a little wait before we can see the new episodes – and find out where her character Grace and love interest Stevie went in that taxi…

Boarders Series 2

The first series of Daniel Lawrence Taylor’s BBC Three YA comedy-drama Boarders, set in an English boarding school, was clever, funny and timely, so let’s hope series two follows suit. It’s a new year at the exclusive school to which a group of young Black Londoners won scholarships, and where they had to negotiate their identities while working out how to navigate well-meaning prejudice, outright bigotry, as well as all the usual teen TV romance-mates-drugs-drink drama.

Doctor Who Series 15

Eight new episodes of Doctor Who will arrive in 2025 featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor along with new companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu. Previous companion Ruby Sunday will also reappear, along with the UNIT gang and Anita Dobson’s mysterious Mrs Flood. The story this time (expected to conclude once again with a two-parter) involves the Doctor trying to get Belinda back home but being stopped by mysterious forces.