The Day of the Jackal Review: Who’d Be an International Assassin? The Stress!

I say ‘good’, I should say ‘fucking terrifying’. There’s a Terminator-like efficiency to the speed at which Redmayne’s assassin puts bullets between the eyes of anybody who gets in his way. Pulling in middle-seven figures per commission, he’s well incentivized, but is it really all about the money? In other words, what’s this antihero’s origin story? Where did he learn to do his own Mrs Doubtfire wigs and make-up – Am Dram? The 1970s film didn’t go there, but this extended TV version promises to scuff up the character’s surface to see what’s underneath.

It can’t just be about the money, because the Jackal is already swimming Scrooge McDuck-style through piles of the stuff. That landscaped villa alone would be enough for most people to hang up their spurs and live out the rest of their days in beauty, comfort and the security of having enough set aside to fund their ornithology hobby (the Jackal’s a bird watcher). It’s not enough for him. He’s after one last mega pay-off, he promises his still-in-the-dark wife, and then he’ll retire.

That’s if Pullman doesn’t get him first. Lynch’s firearms specialist is similarly scary in pursuit of her goals. She’ll lie, manipulate and sacrifice whomever needs sacrificing to advance her op. This determination makes her a fearsome intelligence agent but an unreliable parent. (The show also follows her home, where we see her fail to show up for parents’ evenings or show due interest in her daughter’s moussaka.)

Pullman’s doggedness puts pressure on the Jackal, leading to several pulse-raising action sequences from director Brian Kirk, in which the lead showcases his range of talents: stunt driving, bomb-making, the sporting of a jaunty neckerchief… He also has a 007-like stash of tech gadgets to enable his craft and swift getaways. If you ooh over gun barrels, then prepare to ooh.

Plot-wise, we follow the Jackal’s preparations for the big payoff job. We also meet an artisanal firearms manufacturer (Richard Dormer), his enforcer brother, a cabal of one percenters led by Charles Dance, plus a tech billionaire (Khalid Abdalla) poised to release software that will render the world’s global financial transactions transparent. There’s also an MI6 mole to identify, and the Jackal’s numbskull brother-in-law to keep an eye on. There’s no shortage of stuff going on, to sum up. This is neither a slow-burner nor a philosophical exploration – it’s first and foremost an action show.

On that note, the locations are far-flung and varied, and the soundtrack, clothes and cars are cool. As the season goes on, there’s the odd drop of Slow Horses-style humour, but mostly it takes itself very seriously – no mean feat when plot points revolve around the Jackal disguising himself with a bald cap and a fedora to go and check his bank account.