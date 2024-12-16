The Best UK TV Shows of 2024

11. One Day

The less said about the 2012 movie adaptation of David Nicholls’ One Day the better (it wasn’t just poor Anne Hathaway’s Yorkshire accent, everything was just too concertinaed for a movie runtime to make any real impact). This 10-part Netflix series is the only adaptation to watch. Starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as Emma and Dexter, the two romantic leads who meet on St Swithin’s Day (July 15th for anyone born after the ninth century) in 1988 and whose elliptical story we follow on that day for the next two decades. Funny, warm, nostalgic and – be warned – a teeny bit heartbreaking, this is a pretty perfect rom-com. Read how the Netflix version fixed the movie’s biggest problem, here.

10. We Are Lady Parts Series 2

Nida Manzoor’s excellent Channel 4 comedy about an all-female, all-Muslim punk rock band went even bigger in its second series. Instead of focusing mostly on the story of stage-fright-suffering guitarist Amina (Anjana Vasan), each bandmember had their turn in the spotlight and their own character drama played out inventively through music. With plenty to say about ambition, selling out, political expression and modern life, this one’s a funny, raucous must-watch.

9. Rivals

Perhaps it’s the waiting-in-for-parcels time of Christmas talking, but how great is it when something actually delivers? When it was first announced, Disney+’s Rivals promised to be oodles of saucy fun and delivered exactly that. It retold Jilly Cooper’s toff-bonking tale with a top cast (David Tennant, Katherine Parkinson, Aidan Turner, Claire Rushbrook…) and an overflowing champagne coupe of bubbly 80s energy. The soundtrack, the outfits, the shagging, the wit – it all worked, so thank goodness they’ve already renewed it for a second series. Read our delighted review here.

8. Alma’s Not Normal Series 2

Sophie Willan‘s Bafta-winning autobiographically inspired BBC Two sitcom has such a deft way with serious stuff (addiction, abuse, child neglect, cancer, death) that you’re still grinning before you’ve even noticed that things have turned grim. Which they won’t be for long, because Alma’s Not Normal brings heart, laughs and silliness to every scene, no matter the subject. Series one was great, but series two, which welcomes Steve Pemberton, Craig Parkinson and Nick Mohammed, is even better, and what it has to say about family and more is worth hearing.

7. Supacell

The emotional drama in Rapman’s Netflix series would be enough to hold your attention even without the addition of superpowers and time-travel. They’re the sci-fi fantasy icing on the cake of this extremely watchable and well made story about five Black south Londoners who discover they can do extraordinary things: telekinesis, super-strength, super-speed… It’s up to Tosin Cole’s Michael to bring all five together to complete a mission close to his heart, but when the pressures of real life get in the way, being a superhero’s not that easy. A second series has already been announced. Read our series one review here.

6. KAOS

Don’t cry that it’s over, smile because it happened? That’s about right for KAOS, a bold, inventive, modern take on Greek myths that was cancelled by Netflix in record time. Why? It was both ambitious (read: expensive) but also idiosyncratic and niche, so couldn’t quite wipe its face when it came to drawing enough of an audience for the streamer. Created by The End of the F***ing World‘s Charlie Covell, KAOS reimagined Greek mythology through a modern lens, telling stories with imaginative twists and stuffing its episodes with Easter eggs for mythology nerds to savour. The cast was top-notch (Jeff Goldblum as Zeus? Janet McTeer as Hera? Beautiful.) and the whole thing was totally transportive. Read our review here.