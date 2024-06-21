Does a Classic-Era Doctor Who Costume Reveal Mrs Flood’s True Identity?

“And that’s how the story of the church on Ruby Road comes to an end, with a very happy ending for little Ruby Sunday. But life goes on, doesn’t it? Ruthlessly. What happens, you might wonder? Oh, what happens to that mysterious traveller in time and space known as the Doctor? I’m sorry to say his story ends in absolute terror. [Smiles] Night-night.”

Cue credits.

It’s a creepy moment that boosts the character’s mystery. Is she evil? Good? Neutral? A god of the Pantheon of Discord (so, evil again)? We won’t know for sure until Doctor Who returns. What we can argue about in the meantime, are the potential clues in her costume. This is the first time that Mrs Flood has worn anything other than casual old lady gear, and her look is quite the statement. And specifically, that statement appears to be: “Hi, I’m Romana”.

Romana

Romana, or Romanadvoratrelundar, was a Gallifreyan Time Lord who travelled with the Fourth Doctor in TV seasons 16 to 18. She was played in her first incarnation by Mary Tamm, and in her second by Lalla Ward (and voiced in her third by Juliet Landau in the Big Finish audio dramas). In her first appearance in 1978 episode “The Ribos Operation”, she wore this distinctive (and regularly reproduced as cosplay) long, hooded, white fur cloak over a simple long white dress. Look familiar?

It’s not exactly the same, but there is serious overlap between Romana’s Ribos gear and Mrs Flood’s rooftop ‘fit. So much so that any Doctor Who fan might be expected to make the connection. All the better to fool us with? Perhaps.

Romana II chose to leave the Doctor and become the Time Lord of enslaved people the Tharil, whom she planned to help free at the end of 1981 TV serial “Warrior’s Gate”. In spinoff media, her story has continued, but that was her final TV appearance. If Romana survived the “great big cellular explosion” that was the genocide of the Time Lords (as described by Fifteen in “The Devil’s Chord”) then it’s as possible ‘Mrs Flood’ is her regeneration as anything else. Flood did say that she’s always “hiding away”, in the very same episode that Fifteen told Ruby that Time Lords change their faces to “hide [them]selves away.”