Taskmaster Series 19 Cast Line-Up: “Big-Name” American Confirmed as Jason Mantzoukas
The League and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star will join Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton, Fatiha El-Ghorri and more in the new series on Channel 4.
Robbie Williams couldn’t do it, but maybe Taskmaster will? The comedy show’s attempts to break America continue with the second US launch event at which a new Taskmaster episode premiered ahead of its UK debut. Following on from 2024’s series 17 NYC event, series 19 was unveiled for the first time last night at New York’s Town Hall. No UK air date has yet been confirmed but it’s not expected to arrive on Channel 4 until March.
Despite huge success in the UK, Taskmaster has so far found America a tough nut to crack. The 2018 Comedy Central US version hosted by Reggie Watts and Alex Horne failed to catch on and was quickly cancelled. In 2020, the CW bought in episodes to fill the lockdown-based content vacuum but only showed a few before low numbers took it off air. Now, a well-known US comedy star, teased in advance as a “big-name” American, has been cast in series 19.
That star is comedian, actor and podcaster Jason Mantzoukas. As announced at the NYC series 19 launch event, he’ll be joined by actor-writer Mathew Baynton, sketch comedian Stevie Martin, stand-up Fatiha El-Ghorri, and presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey. Find out more about them all below.
Mathew Baynton
No stranger to Den of Geek readers, Mat Baynton is an actor and writer and of course, one sixth of the Them There production group behind Ghosts, Yonderland and Horrible Histories. He’s recently been giving his Bottom on stage in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s recent production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and before that is known for playing the role of lovelorn Romantic poet Thomas in Ghosts, and historical figures galore in CBBC’s OG Horrible Histories line-up. Add to that parts in Wonka, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, The Split, Quacks, the co-creation of The Wrong Mans with James Corden, with whom Baynton also appeared in the role of Deano in Gavin & Stacey.
Fatiha El-Ghorri
Stand-up, actor and writer Fatiha El-Ghorri has been broadening her fanbase of late thanks to stints in celebrity and panel shows from The Great British Sewing Bee to Dave’s David Mitchell-presented Taskmaster-style game Outsiders, to The Big Fat Quiz of Everything, to Big Zuu’s Big Eats, plus several comedy podcasts. She appeared in and wrote for Channel 4’s excellent Muslim punk band comedy We Are Lady Parts, and has delivered stand-up sets on screen and stage from The Comedy Store to Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club and The Russell Howard Hour and more.
Jason Mantzoukas
Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The League, The Good Place and Parks and Recreation will have no trouble placing Jason Mantzoukas, a familiar face on TV and in the movies. He’s also one third of the presenting team on podcast How Did This Get Made?, alongside June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer. A bit of an anglophile, Mantzoukas immersed himself in British pop culture during his time filming on Taskmaster, as explored on his Off Menu podcast episode with Taskmaster podcast host Ed Gamble. Mantzoukas is a rare overseas Taskmaster contestant who filmed his segments on a visit to the UK rather than being based in the United Kingdom like fellow non-Brit Taskmaster alumni Katherine Ryan, Desiree Burch, Rose Matafeo, Sarah Kendall, Mae Martin and Sam Campbell.
Rosie Ramsey
Six series after her husband Chris Ramsey appeared on Taskmaster, podcaster and TV presenter Rosie Ramsey will be donning the blue jumpsuit to muck in herself. Rosie is well-known for the Shagged Married Annoyed podcast she presents with her comedian husband, for BBC One’s The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, and for appearances on the Christmas special edition of Strictly Come Dancing, Would I Lie to You, The Wheel and more.
Stevie Martin
That’s sketch comedian Stevie Martin of course, not movie star Steve Martin (whose casting on Taskmaster would, with all respect to Stevie, obviously merit bigger billing). Get to know the stand-up through her satirical sketches, appearance with Taskmaster Champion of Champions Richard Herring on his RHLSTP, and read her Guardian interview here.
Taskmaster series 19 will air on Channel 4 at an unconfirmed date in 2025 in the UK.