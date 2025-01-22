Taskmaster Series 19 Cast Line-Up: “Big-Name” American Confirmed as Jason Mantzoukas

Robbie Williams couldn’t do it, but maybe Taskmaster will? The comedy show’s attempts to break America continue with the second US launch event at which a new Taskmaster episode premiered ahead of its UK debut. Following on from 2024’s series 17 NYC event, series 19 was unveiled for the first time last night at New York’s Town Hall. No UK air date has yet been confirmed but it’s not expected to arrive on Channel 4 until March.

Despite huge success in the UK, Taskmaster has so far found America a tough nut to crack. The 2018 Comedy Central US version hosted by Reggie Watts and Alex Horne failed to catch on and was quickly cancelled. In 2020, the CW bought in episodes to fill the lockdown-based content vacuum but only showed a few before low numbers took it off air. Now, a well-known US comedy star, teased in advance as a “big-name” American, has been cast in series 19.

That star is comedian, actor and podcaster Jason Mantzoukas. As announced at the NYC series 19 launch event, he’ll be joined by actor-writer Mathew Baynton, sketch comedian Stevie Martin, stand-up Fatiha El-Ghorri, and presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey. Find out more about them all below.

Mathew Baynton

No stranger to Den of Geek readers, Mat Baynton is an actor and writer and of course, one sixth of the Them There production group behind Ghosts, Yonderland and Horrible Histories. He’s recently been giving his Bottom on stage in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s recent production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and before that is known for playing the role of lovelorn Romantic poet Thomas in Ghosts, and historical figures galore in CBBC’s OG Horrible Histories line-up. Add to that parts in Wonka, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, The Split, Quacks, the co-creation of The Wrong Mans with James Corden, with whom Baynton also appeared in the role of Deano in Gavin & Stacey.