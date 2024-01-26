The Bewitching Wonder of Claudia Winkleman

Book Winkleman on a food podcast and she’ll spend the whole thing explaining the evils of an overly wet mouth. She once made S Club 7 storm out of an interview. Her Would I Lie to You yarns are (the ultimate accolade) almost the equal of Bob Mortimer’s. Get her on a quiz show, and when she fails to get the answer right and loses a member of the public the prize fund she was hoping to spend on a wedding dress, Winkleman buys that member of the public a wedding dress.

On The Traitors, Winkleman speaks. deliberately. and. emphatically. with. pauses. where. nobody. else. would. pause. It draws the players towards her. She gives them proud aunt while her eyes dance with flames fed by the chaos she wreaks. She’s both their big sis and their tormenter, a fairy godmother who’d conjure Cinderella the pumpkin coach and then push her in front of it and wink to camera.

Winkleman’s style isn’t just androgynous, it’s cross-species. When she was asked to collaborate on a make-up range for Boots, she named it “Full Panda” and explained the goal: orange skin, black eyes, white mouth (“If Tippex made a lipstick, I’d wear it”), done. Her M&S eyeliner was called “Use More, Literally Loads.” She bases her look on Steve Tyler from Aerosmith, on Elvis Presley, on zoo creatures, on – probably – Boober from The Fraggles.

And it all works. It works because Winkleman is clever (an MA in Art History from Cambridge University, thank you very much) and doesn’t appear to take anything – especially herself – too seriously.

She’s a beautiful, mischievous goblin who’s hijacked the prime-est of prime time presenting gigs, places usually filled by dead-eyed professionals reading their every off-the-cuff remark from an autocue. In the world of bland TV presenters, she glows like radiation, and it’s not just her spray tan.

As The Traitors concludes another series then, a salute to Winkleman – to the fringe, to the fingerless gloves, to the stupid jokes and my God, to the spark of her. It wouldn’t be the same with anybody else.