Upcoming Movies in 2026: The Most Anticipated Films of Next Year

Mortal Kombat II has certainly risen in the ranks of expectations. A sequel to the pretty-looking but somewhat divisively-received 2021 reboot of the franchise, Mortal Kombat, this sequel was originally pegged to be an October release date. But after enthusiastic test screenings and buzzy word-of-mouth, WB apparently got bullish about the Simon McQuoid-directed joint and moved the fighter to May of next year. It probably helps that the intended R-rated spectacle is bringing in a lot of fan-favorite characters and setups, including Karl Urban as an over-the-hill Johnny Cage who gets recruited into the titular tournament after his career as a movie star falls on hard times.

“The point where we find Johnny in this movie is very relatable to everybody, because he’s on the back foot in life,” Urban tells us in an exclusive cover story interview. “His career is in the tank, the world’s forgotten him, and he’s at a real low point. His confidence has been knocked, and it is at this very juncture that he is called upon to be at his best and to use his skillset to defend Earthrealm.” That leads to stunt work which the star teases has both humor and dexterity. “You also see specifically Van Damme, who in my opinion, was phenomenal, and Jackie Chan, who I drew huge inspiration from for the tone of some of Johnny Cage’s fights.”

Lucasfilm / Disney

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

May 22

It will be nearly seven years since a Star Wars movie blasted across the big screen by the time this comes out, which is hopefully long enough for the bad taste left by The Rise of Skywalker to have disappeared. Either way, director Jon Favreau and co-writer Dave Filoni’s new film is set to answer a hard question for the franchise: will vast amounts of people come out for a story that requires viewing at least one, if not two, shows that aired on Disney+? A little Pedro Pascal charisma, even in a mask, can’t hurt. Meanwhile, the Lucasfilm braintrust appears to be betting that there’s enough good faith—and enough fans still in love with Baby Yoda—to restore this aging franchise to cinematic glory.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Untitled Steven Spielberg Movie

June 12

While Steven Spielberg is not the box office or cultural powerhouse that he was in previous decades, there is no question that the mind races with possibilities at the thought of what this movie could be. Here’s what we know: it’s a science fiction film, reportedly having something to do with UFOs, that’s based on an idea Spielberg personally had before handing it off to his go-to blockbuster scribe, David Koepp. Keep in mind that Spielberg also dreamed up the original concepts for Close Encounters and E.T. Furthermore, the cast—including Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Josh O’Connor, and Colin Firth—is top-notch. And the idea of Spielberg returning to a genre that has provided us with so many classic films is enough to get us there opening day.