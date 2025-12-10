Upcoming Movies in 2026: The Most Anticipated Films of Next Year
From Mario to Werwulf, and Spielberg and Nolan to an Avengers: Doomsday vs. Dune: Part Three, 2026 is going to be packed with anticipated events and surprises.
It feels strange to be talking about 2026 movies when we haven’t even escaped 2025 yet, but here we are! What makes the coming 12 months notable is that it might be the first full calendar year in which the cycle of film production and distribution has not been suffering residual effects from the pandemic in 2020/2021 or the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023. As a result, one glance at the upcoming release schedule indicates that 2026 could be the most packed year at the multiplex in a long time.
Even narrowing this list down to fewer than 20 entries was difficult, and the films we list below show the breadth of releases coming our way: everything from Gothic romances to mythological epics to make-or-break superhero spectaculars. As William Goldman famously said, nobody knows anything, so each of the movies in our survey holds the potential for massive success or catastrophic failure. Whatever happens, we’ll be there for each one.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
January 16
After taking (ahem) 23 years off between installments, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are continuing 28 Years Later‘s sordid legacy in faster succession, albeit this time with fresh blood. Candyman and Hedda helmer Nia DaCosta picks up the directorial reins in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, a movie which filmed simultaneously with last June’s zombie showdown. The new movie continues the story of Ralph Fiennes’ enigmatic good(ish?) doctor obsessed with memento mori and what happens to young Spike (Alfie Williams) when he falls into a band of “Jimmies,” led by Jack O’Connell’s eerily chipper and self-christened St. Jimmy.
In an exclusive preview with Den of Geek, DaCosta hinted, “You have these two trains on a track, essentially, that are going to collide. They’re going to end up with these two worlds in a clash, because you kind of feel that Spike and Kelson are going to interact again.”
Wuthering Heights
February 13
The always-provocative filmmaker Emerald Fennell is following up her Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman and divisive Saltburn with a splashy adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic 1847 Gothic romance, and it stars no less than Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. The castings are already raising eyebrows, with the latter earning accusations of whitewashing a literary character of famously ambiguous origin. But by working from source material that was considered scandalously edgy in its time, we can expect Fennell to welcome it all while amping up the tale’s eroticism and psychological melodrama—and with lots of heaving chests and Charli XCX songs if the trailer is anything to go by. In other words, don’t expect your high school teacher’s Wuthering Heights.
The Bride!
March 6
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s second outing as a director is a wild pivot from 2021’s The Lost Daughter: it’s been described as a musical, a satire, and an homage to The Bride of Frankenstein. Set in 1930s Chicago, the film finds Frankenstein’s Monster (Christian Bale) asking Dr. Euphronius (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him, which arrives in the form of the Bride (Jessie Buckley). What happens from there involves murder, mayhem, and, er, social change. It seems a gamble by Warners, but a bold one given the amount of talent involved, as well as the fact that Mary Shelley reworkings seem to be in season if Poor Things and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein are anything to go by.
Project Hail Mary
March 20
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are at last in the director’s chairs again for a live-action film after they were dismissed from Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. (Their last completed live-action effort, 22 Jump Street, came out in 2014.) This time, though, the newly Spider-Verse emboldened duo is adapting Andy Weir’s sci-fi bestseller. The movie stars Ryan Gosling as a man who wakes up on an interstellar ship with no recollection of how he got there. And soon he learns that he is the last hope for humanity. The marketing promises a high-concept adventure with plenty of thrills, humor, and that ol’ Gosling charm. The Weir connection also suggests this is particularly well-suited to the screen. See Ridley Scott’s adaptation of The Martian for more.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
April 3
After 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the most successful video game-based movie of all time (nearly $1.4 billion worldwide), there was no doubt that Illumination and Nintendo would immediately greenlight a sequel. And while the plot remains under wraps, any gamer with passing familiarity with the Nintendo Wii’s beloved Super Mario Galaxy is already expecting gravity-bending visuals and out-of-this-world shenanigans for the plumber brothers. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, and Keegan-Michael Key are all returning to their signature roles from the first film, while Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are again directing.
The Devil Wears Prada 2
May 1
It’s time to get the devil her due, because Miranda Priestly is back in the long-rumored and hoped-for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Story details remain relatively tight-lipped, but we do know that despite having very different lanes of journalism in their purviews, Meryl Streep’s ice queen and Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs wind up in the same room again. The Dave Frankel-directed film also features the return of fan-favorite characters played by Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
Mortal Kombat II
May 8
Mortal Kombat II has certainly risen in the ranks of expectations. A sequel to the pretty-looking but somewhat divisively-received 2021 reboot of the franchise, Mortal Kombat, this sequel was originally pegged to be an October release date. But after enthusiastic test screenings and buzzy word-of-mouth, WB apparently got bullish about the Simon McQuoid-directed joint and moved the fighter to May of next year. It probably helps that the intended R-rated spectacle is bringing in a lot of fan-favorite characters and setups, including Karl Urban as an over-the-hill Johnny Cage who gets recruited into the titular tournament after his career as a movie star falls on hard times.
“The point where we find Johnny in this movie is very relatable to everybody, because he’s on the back foot in life,” Urban tells us in an exclusive cover story interview. “His career is in the tank, the world’s forgotten him, and he’s at a real low point. His confidence has been knocked, and it is at this very juncture that he is called upon to be at his best and to use his skillset to defend Earthrealm.” That leads to stunt work which the star teases has both humor and dexterity. “You also see specifically Van Damme, who in my opinion, was phenomenal, and Jackie Chan, who I drew huge inspiration from for the tone of some of Johnny Cage’s fights.”
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
May 22
It will be nearly seven years since a Star Wars movie blasted across the big screen by the time this comes out, which is hopefully long enough for the bad taste left by The Rise of Skywalker to have disappeared. Either way, director Jon Favreau and co-writer Dave Filoni’s new film is set to answer a hard question for the franchise: will vast amounts of people come out for a story that requires viewing at least one, if not two, shows that aired on Disney+? A little Pedro Pascal charisma, even in a mask, can’t hurt. Meanwhile, the Lucasfilm braintrust appears to be betting that there’s enough good faith—and enough fans still in love with Baby Yoda—to restore this aging franchise to cinematic glory.
Untitled Steven Spielberg Movie
June 12
While Steven Spielberg is not the box office or cultural powerhouse that he was in previous decades, there is no question that the mind races with possibilities at the thought of what this movie could be. Here’s what we know: it’s a science fiction film, reportedly having something to do with UFOs, that’s based on an idea Spielberg personally had before handing it off to his go-to blockbuster scribe, David Koepp. Keep in mind that Spielberg also dreamed up the original concepts for Close Encounters and E.T. Furthermore, the cast—including Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Josh O’Connor, and Colin Firth—is top-notch. And the idea of Spielberg returning to a genre that has provided us with so many classic films is enough to get us there opening day.
Toy Story 5
June 19
What do you do when you make a near-perfect trilogy of animated films? Why, you keep going, of course! And if you thought that Toy Story 4 was a risky add-on, then you’re probably even more fretful over Toy Story 5. But Pixar, in a bit of a slump these days, is going back to its original franchise one more time with Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Forky, and all the rest returning. This time, the gang must fight for Bonnie’s attention with a tablet named Lilypad (Anna Faris)—setting up a clash between toys and tech that has no doubt gripped many households in recent years.
Supergirl
June 26
In some sense, Supergirl might be more of a test of James Gunn’s DC Studios than even 2025’s Superman. While that DCU kickoff had a lot to prove, Supergirl is the first follow-up to gauge how much audiences bought in, including to a cliffhanger of Milly Alcock’s party gal Kryptonian. Luckily, this spinoff is based on one of the best superhero stories of the decade, Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which finds a far more haunted Kara Zor-El than CW fans might remember. It also comes from director Craig Gillespie, who’s had success in left-of-center genre-benders like I, Tonya, Cruella, and Lars and the Real Girl. Together with Alcock and Jason Momoa (as… Lobo?!), this one could have a whole different vibe.
The Odyssey
July 17
How do you follow up a three-hour, billion-dollar-grossing, Best Picture-winning historical drama about the invention of the atomic bomb? With an epic film based on an ancient Greek myth, naturally. Fantasy and mythology movies tend to sink at the box office unless the name Tolkien is attached to them, but if anyone can turn Homer’s landmark of Greek literature into box office gold, it’s Christopher Nolan, who did the same for a tormented nuclear physicist in Oppenheimer. As usual, the cast—led by Matt Damon as Odysseus—is stacked, and Nolan is perhaps the only director aside from James Cameron whose name alone puts butts in seats. Whatever The Odyssey ends up being, we don’t expect to call it modest.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
July 31
Following up the $1.9 billion-grossing Spider-Man: No Way Home is no easy feat, but the MCU’s Tom Holland-led iteration of your friendly neighborhood webslinger seems to be one of the few bright spots of Marvel’s post-Infinity Saga daze. The usual rumors persist about villains, storylines, multiverse variants, and the like, but all we really know is that Spidey will once again be supported by other MCU favorites like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, while the identity and exact nature of the main antagonist remain unknown. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) replaces Jon Watts behind the camera for this one, and Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink joins returning cast members Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Perhaps most interestingly, it’s speculated that this is Holland’s last non-Avengers stint in the red and blue suit.
Untitled Cruise/Iñárritu Film
October 2
We know even less about this movie than Spielberg’s, but it’s notable for two reasons: it’s a new work by Birdman and The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and it’s Tom Cruise’s first original film in eight years, following his recent run of Top Gun/Mission: Impossible sequels. The supporting cast is also excellent, including Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and others. Shot in VistaVision, it’s said to be a black comedy about a man who sets out to save humanity after nearly destroying it. And that’s all we’ve got—except that the pairing of star and director may indicate a new phase of both their careers.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
November 20
With the success of 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Lionsgate and director Francis Lawrence adapting Suzanne Collins’ next prequel novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, is a smart bet. Set some four decades after Songbirds & Snakes, and just 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games (2012), this film stars Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson in the original movies) as he competes and (no spoiler) wins in the 50th Hunger Games. Yet the trials and tragedies he faces along the way have made this novel a fan favorite since its publication. Once again, the story’s young tributes will be supported by all-star veterans, including Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and Glenn Close. Meanwhile, Mckenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner, a young tribute who has captured the minds of millions of readers.
Avengers: Doomsday
December 18
This is it: high noon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is the one that features the return of Infinity War/Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Robert Downey Jr. coming back not as Iron Man but Doctor Doom, the inclusion of the OG Fox X-Men cast, the rumored appearance of everyone from Chris Evans to Ryan Reynolds… and it all adds up to either a Hail Mary pass of titanic proportions or a glorious relaunch to box office dominance. Don’t let the reports of an unfinished script or extended reshoots fool you; Marvel can pull this off—they’ve done so in the past—but the question is whether the Avengers brand still has the power to bring the MCU back from its recent decline.
Dune: Part Three
December 18
Denis Villeneuve’s first two Dune movies were arguably the most epic, visionary genre releases since Peter Jackson bestowed The Lord of the Rings on us 20 years earlier. But concluding a trilogy has been the downfall of many a filmmaker, and Villeneuve faces a formidable task here. The movie will ostensibly be based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, a very different story from the original and in many ways a more difficult one to imagine as a film. But if Villeneuve keeps the core of the novel—the willful self-destruction of Paul Atreides—intact, he can stick this landing like a breaking Shai-Hulud. We’re rooting for him all the way.
Werwulf
December 25
With his four previous movies, writer/director Robert Eggers has proven himself as the master of grim, atmospheric period horror (yes, even The Northman was a horror story in its own way). He immerses us in barbaric worlds of the past like no other filmmaker currently working. Having conquered the most seminal of vampire tales with Nosferatu, he’s now turning his attention to lycanthropy with what he himself calls “the darkest thing I have ever written,” an original werewolf story set in 13th-century England. Blood, gore, mud, and disease? Sounds like Eggers is going to have us howling in terror when this thing crawls toward holiday theaters.