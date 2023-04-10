How I’m a Virgo Created a Giant…Practically

The seven-episode series I’m a Virgo, premiering later this year on Prime Video, is indeed about a 13-foot-tall Black man in Oakland. Of course, it’s about a lot more than that from satirical observations about capitalism to even a twisted take on superherdom via Walton Goggin’s character known as “The Hero.” But the filmmaking challenge at the story’s center has remained consistent from conception to execution. How would production go about turning the 5’8″ Jharrel Jerome into the 13-foot Cootie?

Turns out Boots Riley enjoyed a clear vision on that front as well: it all had to be practical.

“It’s a lot more fun,” Riley says of practical effects. “You’re looking through the monitor, and what you see is what you’re going to get, as opposed to looking at a sea of green and then being like, ‘Oh, we’re going to make this look good.'”

Riley and his team used “every trick in the book” to make Jerome appeal more that twice the size he really is. These strategies included: building two separate sets of varying sizes and mashing them together as needed in post-production, creating small puppets for every supporting actor on the show, forced perspective, and of course: the humble ladder.

“I’m afraid of heights but I had to get up on a ladder more than a few times and brave the fear up there,” Jerome says. “Having miniature pieces and having the production really put in som much time and effort creating a world to play in was incredible. It helped me tap in a lot more. They built a whole small apartment for Cootie so I felt gigantic in there.”

The most valuable trait in creating a giant onscreen, however, might just be good old fashioned human chemistry. Per Riley, the cast of I’m a Virgo grew uncommonly close throughout production, going so far as to pop by and occasionally stay at his house throughout.