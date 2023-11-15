Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Review – Rachel Zegler Makes Prequel Sing

There is something to be said about the cycle of sci-fi films made in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. While the decades to come would be defined by Star Wars pew-pews, for a little while there, the genre was fixated almost wholly on grim cynicism, downbeat endings, and unadulterated dystopia. I’m a sucker for all that jazz, even when it’s at its silliest. That would be your “Soylent Green is people!” films or the sequels to Chuck Heston crying, “Take your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty ape!” This could also explain why I sat with a smile for nearly all 157 minutes of Francis Lawrence’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It’s grandiose, kooky, and sometimes cruel. But despite being adapted from a YA book, this gray universe imagined by Suzanne Collins still feels refreshingly adult in our own modern multiplex land of bread and circuses.

A belated prequel to the four Hunger Games films that dominated pop culture about a decade ago (three of which Lawrence directed), and based on a Collins novel of the same name, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes attempts the infamously delicate balancing act of creating an origin story for the original series’ greatest villain. This is usually a tantalizing thought experiment for fans, but more often than not leads to disappointing results (again, Star Wars). Hence why returning to Panem’s authoritarian government and televised murder of children always seemed a tricky proposition, particularly as the villain in question is Coriolanus Snow. He was a fiend played beautifully by Donald Sutherland, but there aren’t too many audiences who want to sympathize with a fascist these days (except, well, you know…).

Nonetheless, Collins and Lawrence’s narrative tightrope never falters, at least thematically, even as it boldly stares into the abyss and then crosses over. As played by Tom Blyth, young Corio is sympathetic to a certain point, and his fate is definitely tragic, but he is also the doomed fool in the larger narrative about how corrupt systems present choices. You can make mistakes, but you also must live with the consequences of them, including if you make the Faustian bargain of working in that system.

Perhaps the tragedy of Snow, then, is his privilege damned him to fall from the start. When we meet him as a young man, it’s more than 70 years before the original Hunger Games film, and in more ways than one, Panem is a long way from being covered by Snow’s blanket dictatorship. Corio has in fact grown up on the margins of the Capitol’s elite government, the last male heir of a once great house now in disgrace. He and his cousin Tigris (Hunter Schafer) attempt to disguise the Snows’ desperation after a civil war ravaged the wealth of the continent and triggered the creation of the Hunger Games, but he’s on his last credit while attending an exclusive government academy. And he cannot expect much help from the faculty since Dean Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) has publicly made it his life’s mission to punish young Snow for the sins of his father.