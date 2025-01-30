Nosferatu Cinematographer Promises Robert Eggers’ Werwulf Is Unlike Anything Done Before

Cinematographer Jarin Blaschke and director Robert Eggers go way back. They’ve worked on every one of Eggers’ features to date—The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu—plus several shorts well before those, starting with 2007’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.” Yet while their resources and scale have exponentially increased, culminating in last month’s triumphant Nosferartu remake, their working methods and tastes have not.

“We would just hang out all the time, because we weren’t working,” Blaschke says while speaking with Den of Geek in correlation with the digital home media release of Nosferatu (available now). “There’s like seven years of that really. Just becoming friends and kind of aesthetic snobs together while really connecting.”

It’s paid off with Nosferatu being one of the biggest horror movies of last year, and with Blaschke receiving his second Oscar nomination for cinematography on the picture. Although when we speak with the DP he admits the film’s multiple Oscar nominations in the technical categories are a bit bittersweet since while he and several other longtime collaborators were recognized, Eggers went overlooked again. But perhaps he’ll have another shot soon enough since Eggers has already dated his next film with Focus Features: Werwulf, a reportedly 13th-century set lycanthrope movie due on Christmas Day 2026. And Blaschke and Eggers are currently discussing the look of the movie.

“Yeah, we’re doing it now,” Blaschke says. “I can’t tell you a thing. But it’s something that’s not been done before that I’m aware of, or not done in this way. So [we’re] just going to test it and see if it works.”