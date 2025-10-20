First Set Pics of Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spark Fan Theories
Sadie Sink has appeared on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fueling further speculation about her mysterious Marvel character.
As filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues apace, Marvel fans who have been waiting for Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to appear on set have finally got their wish. But a first glimpse of Sink in the MCU has only led to further fan speculation about the character she’s playing in the wall-crawling fourquel, with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures yet to reveal any details.
The first set photo to surface shows Sink in costume and chatting to director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) during a break in filming. It reveals that Sink has maintained her usual red hair for the part. She also appears to be dressed in boots and camo pants, but her oversized jacket obscures the rest of her costume.
In the second image, we can see that Sink is dressed in an alternate outfit – baggy blue jeans and a jacket.
“They wanted to subvert expectations so bad through out (sic) the MCU Spider-Man films I can’t even say she’d be playing the actual MJ even though she would’ve been perfect for it visually,” commented one person over on X, while another weighed in with “She is obviously Peter’s daughter, Mayday Parker. She will be taking over the Franchise from Tom.” Meanwhile, other fans still hold out hope that these pictures confirm Sink as the MCU’s Gwen Stacy somehow.
Prior to the leak of these set pics, plenty of rumors have circulated about Sink’s Brand New Day character. Reddit chat has suggested that her character’s codename is Annabelle Adams, an obscure character from the Scarlet Spider comics who becomes romantically involved with a clone of Peter Parker. Fans have also speculated that Sink might play Carlie Cooper, a police officer and romantic interest of Peter Parker in the Brand New Day comic book storyline.
Others are sure that Sink will be playing a multiversal Variant of Mary Jane Watson, Firestar, or that she is even being soft launched as Marvel’s new Jean Grey, though there may be a more realistic option on the table: Rachel Cole, an ally of The Punisher in the pages of Marvel Comics who also happens to have red hair. Since we already know that Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as Frank Castle in Brand New Day, this would make sense.
Rachel Cole aka Rachel Cole-Alves has been a compelling comic book character since she made her debut in The Punisher Vol. 9 #1. Created by writer Greg Rucka and Marco Checchetto, she’s a former U.S. Marine turned vigilante who shares objectives with Castle and became a solid partner by utilizing her military training and tactical expertise.
For now, Sadie Sink’s exact role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains a mystery. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement for confirmation.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release on July 31, 2026.