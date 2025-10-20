First Set Pics of Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spark Fan Theories

As filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues apace, Marvel fans who have been waiting for Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to appear on set have finally got their wish. But a first glimpse of Sink in the MCU has only led to further fan speculation about the character she’s playing in the wall-crawling fourquel, with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures yet to reveal any details.

The first set photo to surface shows Sink in costume and chatting to director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) during a break in filming. It reveals that Sink has maintained her usual red hair for the part. She also appears to be dressed in boots and camo pants, but her oversized jacket obscures the rest of her costume.

In the second image, we can see that Sink is dressed in an alternate outfit – baggy blue jeans and a jacket.

“They wanted to subvert expectations so bad through out (sic) the MCU Spider-Man films I can’t even say she’d be playing the actual MJ even though she would’ve been perfect for it visually,” commented one person over on X, while another weighed in with “She is obviously Peter’s daughter, Mayday Parker. She will be taking over the Franchise from Tom.” Meanwhile, other fans still hold out hope that these pictures confirm Sink as the MCU’s Gwen Stacy somehow.