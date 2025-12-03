Ready or Not 2 Trailer Promises a Neo-Scream Queen Team Up

Late in the first Ready or Not film, Samara Weaving delivers a sound that defies all characterization. Backed into a corner by members of the Le Domas family, who try to kill her as soon as she marries a member of the wealthy clan, Weaving’s character Grace grabs a knife and emits what might be a shriek, might be a dolphin call, or might something else altogether. Whatever the sound was, it fully solidified Weaving’s status as a modern Scream Queen.

The first teaser for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come wisely replays that scene and Weaving’s idiosyncratic screech. But it goes even further to introduce Grace’s little sister Faith. Faith is played by Kathryn Newton who, of course, established her own Scream Queen credentials in Abigail, the previous movie made by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Thus, with Ready or Not 2, we get a true Neo-Scream Queen team up, carrying on the proud tradition of women in horror movies.

Ready or Not 2 seems to pick up directly where the first movie left off. After marrying Alex Le Domas (Mark O’Brien) on the estate of his estranged family, Grace learns that his ancestor achieved such fortune in the game-making business by entering into a deal with the Satanic Mr. Le Bail. That deal bestowed untold wealth upon the Le Domases, but required them to play a game every time they welcomed a new member. In Grace’s case, that game was Hide ‘n Seek, with a deadly twist, as the Le Domases, including a reluctant Alex, had to hunt her down.

As we see in the Ready or Not 2 trailer, Grace survived her in-laws’ attack, which resulted in their being exploded like blood balloons by Le Bail, punishment for failing to uphold their part of the deal. The next movie, also written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, picks up immediately afterwards. A new rich person (Elijah Wood) informs Grace that her survival simply means that the game continues, and now other wealthy families have to hunt her down. To up the stakes, Grace will be joined by Faith as the other quarry.