Ready or Not 2 Trailer Promises a Neo-Scream Queen Team Up
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come gets Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton to scream together.
Late in the first Ready or Not film, Samara Weaving delivers a sound that defies all characterization. Backed into a corner by members of the Le Domas family, who try to kill her as soon as she marries a member of the wealthy clan, Weaving’s character Grace grabs a knife and emits what might be a shriek, might be a dolphin call, or might something else altogether. Whatever the sound was, it fully solidified Weaving’s status as a modern Scream Queen.
The first teaser for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come wisely replays that scene and Weaving’s idiosyncratic screech. But it goes even further to introduce Grace’s little sister Faith. Faith is played by Kathryn Newton who, of course, established her own Scream Queen credentials in Abigail, the previous movie made by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Thus, with Ready or Not 2, we get a true Neo-Scream Queen team up, carrying on the proud tradition of women in horror movies.
Ready or Not 2 seems to pick up directly where the first movie left off. After marrying Alex Le Domas (Mark O’Brien) on the estate of his estranged family, Grace learns that his ancestor achieved such fortune in the game-making business by entering into a deal with the Satanic Mr. Le Bail. That deal bestowed untold wealth upon the Le Domases, but required them to play a game every time they welcomed a new member. In Grace’s case, that game was Hide ‘n Seek, with a deadly twist, as the Le Domases, including a reluctant Alex, had to hunt her down.
As we see in the Ready or Not 2 trailer, Grace survived her in-laws’ attack, which resulted in their being exploded like blood balloons by Le Bail, punishment for failing to uphold their part of the deal. The next movie, also written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, picks up immediately afterwards. A new rich person (Elijah Wood) informs Grace that her survival simply means that the game continues, and now other wealthy families have to hunt her down. To up the stakes, Grace will be joined by Faith as the other quarry.
Film fans will certainly take note of the all-star cast making up the new families, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Néstor Carbonell (sounding a lot like Batmanuel from The Tick), and horror legend David Cronenberg. They’ll also note that the scene of Grace being attacked in the hospital, recovering from the events of the first film, recalls Laurie Strode’s fate at the start of 1980’s Halloween II.
That’s an apt comparison, given the nature of the Scream Queen. Although the term goes back to Fay Wray in 1933’s King Kong, the greatest Scream Queen is Jamie Lee Curtis, who survived the onslaught of Michael Myers in Halloween and its sequels. Curtis, of course, came by the title honestly, as her mother Janet Leigh unleashed one of cinema’s best screams in 1960’s Psycho.
Although Curtis continues to do great work, even reprising her role as Laurie for the recent Halloween legacy sequels, it’s time for a new generation of actresses to put their own spin on the horror genre. And if Newton can deliver a noise as memorable as her on-screen sister, the future of horror is in good hands.
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come releases April 10, 2026.