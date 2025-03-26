Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announced – Updated Live

The Avengers: Doomsday cast revealed! Slowly!

Poster for Avengers: Doomsday
Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel shocked everyone at San Diego Comic-Con last year when Doctor Doom strode onto the stage and pulled off his mask to reveal himself as Robert Downey Jr., returning for Avengers: Doomsday. And now Marvel’s doing something just as audacious to reveal the rest of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. On their main Twitter feed, Marvel Studios is revealing… chairs.

Okay, yeah, they’re chairs with names on them! But they’re still chairs.

At intervals of 10-15 minutes, we see a new chair and a new cast member’s name on it. Which is kinda annoying if you’re a regular person who doesn’t have a ton of time in the middle of a Wednesday to watch still shots of chairs all day. Fortunately, we here at Den of Geek are not normal people. We will watch these chairs for you and report on each reveal as it comes! This article will be updated with each new name added, so be sure to check back frequently!

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chris Hemsworth

Vanessa Kirby

Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan

Anthony Mackie

Shuri in Black Panther 2 Ending

Letitia Wright

Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd

Wyatt Russell as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Wyatt Russell

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tenoch Huerta Mejía

Ebon Moss-Bacharach

Shang-Chi dominates Box Office for Marvel

Simu Liu

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

Florence Pugh

Kelsey Grammer as Beast in X-Men: The Last Stand

Kelsey Grammer

Lewis Pullman in Thunderbolts

Lewis Pullman

