Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announced – Updated Live

Marvel shocked everyone at San Diego Comic-Con last year when Doctor Doom strode onto the stage and pulled off his mask to reveal himself as Robert Downey Jr., returning for Avengers: Doomsday. And now Marvel’s doing something just as audacious to reveal the rest of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. On their main Twitter feed, Marvel Studios is revealing… chairs.

Okay, yeah, they’re chairs with names on them! But they’re still chairs.

At intervals of 10-15 minutes, we see a new chair and a new cast member’s name on it. Which is kinda annoying if you’re a regular person who doesn’t have a ton of time in the middle of a Wednesday to watch still shots of chairs all day. Fortunately, we here at Den of Geek are not normal people. We will watch these chairs for you and report on each reveal as it comes! This article will be updated with each new name added, so be sure to check back frequently!

Chris Hemsworth

Vanessa Kirby

Sebastian Stan

Anthony Mackie

Letitia Wright

Paul Rudd

Wyatt Russell

Tenoch Huerta Mejía

Ebon Moss-Bacharach

Simu Liu

Florence Pugh

Kelsey Grammer

Lewis Pullman