Marty Supreme Review: Timothée Chalamet Scores Big in Spiritual Uncut Gems Prequel

A day in the life of Marty’s exploits include—but are not limited to–both wooing and insulting the deep pockets of a prospective patron who would fly him to Tokyo (Kevin O’Leary at his most WASPy), sleeping with the said patron’s older movie star wife (Gwyneth Paltrow), scamming a bunch of hicks in a New Jersey bowling alley with good pal Wally (Tyler, the Creator), pressuring another more gullible buddy (Luke Manley) to invest in Marty’s vision for cornering the market on orange ping-pong balls, generally taking years off the life of his mother (Fran Drescher), and absolutely, positively refusing to settle down with his childhood best friend Rachel (Odessa A’zion). Who, by the by, is eight months pregnant with Marty’s child for much of the story and has been cast out of the home of her abusive husband. And I haven’t even mentioned the mafia yet.

Safdie apparently based much of the fictional Marty Mauser on real-life table-tennis champ Marty Reisman, a figure so infamous in mid-20th century NYC ping-pong halls that he was known as “the Needle” for both his sharp frame and sharper tongue. But truthfully, other than what I just nicked off Reisman’s Wikipedia page, I have no idea how much of the real-man’s biography Safdie drew on for this film. Given the increasingly incredulous scenarios and now-familiar viselike dread that director and co-writer Ronald Bronstein cultivate in their narrative, I would hope not much.

For all intents and purposes, Marty Supreme is a spiritual prequel and heir to Josh Safdie’s last film, Uncut Gems, which he co-directed with his brother Benny. Since that picture, it would seem the Safdie Brothers have gone their separate ways, but whereas Benny chose to make a traditional sports biopic devoid of the bizarre tragicomic tension that underlay Uncut Gems and the even earlier Good Time, Josh and Bronstein (who also co-wrote Uncut Gems) have doubled down like their onscreen gamblers on tracing the mania and terror that comes from living life at constant full-tilt.

What makes Marty Supreme such a worthwhile and unique companion, then, isn’t that it just duplicates Uncut Gems’ peculiar marriage of suspense and gallows humor, but that it comes at it during an entirely different stage of life. In Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler’s Howard Ratner is also boastful, high-handed, and living his life at the constant inflection point between survival and cardiac arrest. The thing is that Sandler’s middle-aged and hunching Howard knows his house of hustled cards will probably collapse soon.

Chalamet’s perpetual youthfulness betrays the naiveté beneath Marty’s egomania. At 23 years old, this kid never seems aware there’s a good chance he won’t make it to 24 when he’s ripping off the mob to scrounge together enough money for a plane ticket to war-torn Tokyo. And when he woos Paltrow’s bored Kay Stone, Marty is just fresh-faced enough to never consider that he’s more her distraction than any kind of transgressive revenge against the blue-blood ruling class on 5th. If this point were not blunt enough, Safdie scores the film’s opening credits sequence to a souped-up rendition of Alphaville’s “Forever Young.” Furthermore, those credits mirror Uncut’s elegiac opener, which turned out to be a microscopic, but galaxy-brained vision of Howard’s colonoscopy (and mortality); Marty’s, by contrast, is of a determined sperm making a triumphant swim toward the endzone.

It is easy to imagine Chalamet’s Marty one day becoming another Howard Ratner, should he live so long, yet by grace of bloom, not to mention Chalamet’s own indefatigable charisma, such a destiny seems eons away. In the meantime, viewers are asked to bask in the type of performance Chalamet has been waiting for. A little older and more seasoned now that he’s near 30, or just doing a decent job of hiding beneath a will-o’-the-wisp’s worth of facial hair, Chalamet indulges Marty’s rough edges and vanities with the glee DiCaprio similarly displayed when he finally shook off coming-of-age parts to play one of Hollywood’s most storied bastards in The Aviator.