SXSW 2026 Will Open Witth a Bang Courtesy of Boots Riley

Austin’s SXSW festival turns 40 years old next year. And like most who hit that milestone age, SXSW wants to kick off the decade with a bang. It’s hard to think of a better choice than the movie that opens the 2026 festival, I Love Boosters from provocateur Boots Riley.

To follow his mind-bending debut Sorry to Bother You, and his cult hit miniseries I Am a Virgo, Riley’s gathered an incredible cast for I Love Boosters, including Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, as well as established stars LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore.

I Love Boosters follows a group of shoplifters who band together as the Velvet Gang to fight against a fashion icon. If that description brings to mind a light-hearted comedy, then you clearly don’t know about Boots Riley. A founding member of the Leftist hip hop group the Coup and the rap-rock duo Street Sweeper Social Club, along with Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Riley brought his vibrant anti-capitalist and pro-people message to the screen with Sorry to Bother You in 2018.

That film starred Stanfield as a Black worker at a call center who becomes a sensation thanks to his ability to adopt a “white voice” (provided by David Cross). From there, the movie becomes a surreal comedy and a hilarious screed against corporate America, including Amazon whose proxy in the satire begins developing horse/human hybrids. I Am a Virgo takes that same approach and spreads it out over seven episodes. Part superhero story, part agitprop surrealism, I Am a Virgo stars Jharrel Jerome as a 13-foot-tall boy who becomes a political flashpoint.