SXSW 2026 Will Open Witth a Bang Courtesy of Boots Riley
SXSW gets weirder and grander as it enters its 40th year with the latest from Boots Riley.
Austin’s SXSW festival turns 40 years old next year. And like most who hit that milestone age, SXSW wants to kick off the decade with a bang. It’s hard to think of a better choice than the movie that opens the 2026 festival, I Love Boosters from provocateur Boots Riley.
To follow his mind-bending debut Sorry to Bother You, and his cult hit miniseries I Am a Virgo, Riley’s gathered an incredible cast for I Love Boosters, including Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, as well as established stars LaKeith Stanfield, Don Cheadle and Demi Moore.
I Love Boosters follows a group of shoplifters who band together as the Velvet Gang to fight against a fashion icon. If that description brings to mind a light-hearted comedy, then you clearly don’t know about Boots Riley. A founding member of the Leftist hip hop group the Coup and the rap-rock duo Street Sweeper Social Club, along with Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, Riley brought his vibrant anti-capitalist and pro-people message to the screen with Sorry to Bother You in 2018.
That film starred Stanfield as a Black worker at a call center who becomes a sensation thanks to his ability to adopt a “white voice” (provided by David Cross). From there, the movie becomes a surreal comedy and a hilarious screed against corporate America, including Amazon whose proxy in the satire begins developing horse/human hybrids. I Am a Virgo takes that same approach and spreads it out over seven episodes. Part superhero story, part agitprop surrealism, I Am a Virgo stars Jharrel Jerome as a 13-foot-tall boy who becomes a political flashpoint.
Riley’s ability to transcend genre and tones to create something strange and immediate makes his latest project the perfect choice for SXSW. Part concert, part film festival, part interactive media hub, SXSW celebrates all things creative.
“We are beyond thrilled to kick off the festival with the world premiere of Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters,” said Claudette Godfrey, the festival’s VP of Film & TV. “We can’t wait for our audience to be sucked into his singular, subversive world where razor-sharp social commentary meets fearless, surreal storytelling and eye-popping imagery—all powered by a ridiculously stacked cast of some of the most talented actors on the planet.”
I Love Boosters will join a long list of great movies that made their debut at SXSW. Past standouts include Four Letter Words and Medicine for Melancholy, the first feature from indie favorites Sean Baker and Barry Jenkins, hit comedies such as Knocked Up and Bridesmaids, and the indescribable Spring Breakers.
With such an incredible history, SXSW has more than earned the right to rest on its laurels. But clearly the festival has no intention of slowing down and, with the help of Boots Riley, is only going to weirder, wilder, and better as it ages.
SXSW 2026 runs March 12-18 in Austin, Texas.