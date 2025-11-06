Frankenstein Review: Guillermo del Toro Reconstructs a Classic Monster in His Own Image

No Frankenstein adaptation happens in a vacuum. It’s not just Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel which precdes any new telling of the story Victor Frankenstein and his monster. Filmmakers must also contend with the 1931 James Whale movie and its superior 1935 sequel. Even the Mel Brooks spoof Young Frankenstein looms larger over any update.

So it is to his credit that Guillermo del Toro doesn’t try to be a modern Prometheus and do a wholly original take. Instead of pushing Baron Victor Frankenstein and his Creature (as he’s credited in the film—not Monster) away from Colin Clive and Boris Karloff, del Toro urges his actors to be even more emotional, more menacing, and somehow more humane. Through its lushness and empathy, combined with romantic visuals, del Toro sends a bolt of lighting through the familiar story, making it altogether his.

At first glance, del Toro’s Frankenstein hews closely to the source material. It opens with icebound Scandinavian sailors discovering a contrite Baron Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), who shares with the captain (Lars Mikkelsen) his tale. Victor tells of his imperious father’s (Charles Dance) tutelage, his beloved mother’s (Mia Goth in a shroud) untimely death, and the arrival of his bright-eyed brother William (Felix Kammerer). A brilliant surgeon who wants to succeed where his father failed, Victor endeavors to conquer death, a feat helped along with unlimited financial support by an arms dealer called Henrich Harlander. During the process, our not-so-good doctor also falls for Harlander’s niece Elizabeth (also Goth), who happens to be William’s fiancée. Eventually Victor thinks he’s succeeded when he gives life to a nameless Creature (Jacob Elordi), but soon enough he learns that his inability to teach his creation is just the beginning of his troubles.

It should be noted that at this point, just over halfway through the movie, the Creature takes over as narrator, explaining how he developed speech and befriended a kindly blind man (David Bradley, actually playing a nice elderly person in del Toro movies, at least). Yes, this Creature is verbose, something absent in most post-Universal Frankenstein adaptations, but present in the Shelley novel. Also, unsurprisingly given the director’s love of monsters, the Creature’s section is where del Toro truly distinguishes his take. The filmmaker and his team of makeup and special effects artists give the Creature a beautiful design, adorning Elordi’s sizable frame with seams that recall speed lines. Most Frankenstein adaptations make the Creature an innocent, but rarely has the character been portrayed with the tenderness that Elordi brings. The way he nuzzles his face into to any person kind enough to come near him communicates his longing for human connection better than any of the many speeches he delivers.